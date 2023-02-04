English
    Pico Iyer’s search for paradise

    The writer’s new collection of essays describes visits to Iran, India, Japan and elsewhere to find competing visions of utopia.

    Sanjay Sipahimalani
    February 04, 2023 / 08:12 AM IST
    Pico Iyer's latest book 'The Half-known Life: In Search of Paradise' is a series of essays on whether an earthly paradise can be found in a world of unceasing conflict, and whether the search for it might not aggravate differences. (Photo: Twitter/PicoIyer)

    The English word “paradise” comes from the old Iranian “pairidaeza”, which originally meant a walled garden. The Persians were known as the great gardeners of antiquity; Greek historian Xenophon, for example, writes of Cyrus the Younger declaring to an impressed Lysander that he had planned the gardens of Sardis himself. Whenever he was not campaigning, the Persian king went on, he gardened before dinner.

    Since then, many have cast about for their own versions of paradise. Those less privileged may wonder why Pico Iyer, who currently divides his time between peaceful Nara in Japan and a Benedictine hermitage in California, would venture forth to do the same.

    He seems, however, to have always been smitten by wanderlust. The subtitles of his non-fiction over the years are proof enough of this. There are reports from the not-so-far East, travels to some lonely places of the world, and accounts of jet lag, shopping malls, and the search for home.

    Iyer continues these odysseys in his new work, The Half-known Life: In Search of Paradise. This is a series of closely-linked essays, parts of which have appeared in unmodified form elsewhere. The common theme is to discover whether an earthly paradise can be found in a world of unceasing conflict, and whether the search for it might not aggravate differences.