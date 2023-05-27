Influencer Diipa Buller-Khosla at Cannes 2023: ‘Dolly Singh, Raja Kumari and I, together we celebrated South Asian excellence’

Lifestyle influencer Diipa Buller-Khosla walked the red carpet at the 76th Cannes Film Festival 2023. (Photo courtesy @diipakhosla/Instagram)

Lifestyle influencer, activist and beauty entrepreneur Diipa Buller-Khosla has walked the red carpet of the Cannes Film Festival a few times earlier but this year, the founder of beauty label Indé wild also hosted a South Asian Beauty Walk, which saw the presence of content creator Dolly Singh and singer Raja Kumari. Buller-Khosla talks about her experience at the prestigious film festival in the French Riviera and how she stays focussed on her goals while paying attention to her physical and mental health. Edited excerpts:

This was your eighth outing at the Cannes Film Festival 2023. Can you summarise your experience this time?

Attending the Cannes Film Festival this year especially was an empowering experience for me. We aimed to shine a spotlight on our community and showcase the incredible work being done by South Asians. It was a proud moment to witness indē wild contribute to the increased South Asian representation at this prestigious event. It was a landmark moment in my career. At my first Cannes, I had to fight for my spot and this year we hosted Dolly Singh and Raja Kumari. It was a full-circle moment!

(From left) Singer Raja Kumari with influencers Diipa Buller-Khosla and Dolly Singh on the Cannes red carpet,.

You hosted and curated a red carpet walk at the festival celebrating South Asian excellence. Tell us how that happened and how did it feel to be there with Dolly Singh and Raja Kumari?

I took it upon myself to bring about a change and uplift the South Asian representation at Cannes Film Festival. By hosting a red-carpet walk, we found a way to celebrate the creators who have been making waves globally. Having Dolly Singh and Raja Kumari alongside me felt amazing, as we stood together to celebrate South Asian excellence. It was a moment of unbridled pride I can never forget.

You have often spoken about the challenges of motherhood, facing skincare issues, etc., on your social media platforms. As a beauty and lifestyle influencer, how do you think that has empowered you, and do you think it has helped empower other women who look up to you as an example?

Being real and authentic has been the key to empowering myself and others. By sharing my experiences and challenges, including the joys and struggles of motherhood, I have learned to embrace the changes that come with major life events. My beauty journey over these years, especially being in the digital limelight has helped me become more comfortable in my own skin. I believe this authenticity has resonated well with women. By being open about our vulnerabilities, we can create a space for others to feel empowered and supported.

You travel the world, you are a mother, and an entrepreneur. How do you maintain your fitness levels?

Staying active is essential for me, and it helps me stay energised and focused on my various roles. I try to incorporate physical activities into my daily schedule, whether it's through regular workouts, yoga, or simply staying active while working. I try to eat as healthy as possible, focusing on nutritious meals and staying hydrated.

Is there a fitness and health routine you follow?

I don't strictly follow a set fitness routine. I believe in going with the flow and listening to my body's needs. Some days, I engage in high-intensity workouts, while on others, I go for a gentler yoga session or just a walk. The key is to find a balance that works for me and keeps me active and happy.

Along with physical fitness, mental health is also really important in these times. What do you do to keep the stress levels at bay? And how do you unwind after a stressful day?

I always make it a priority to make time for myself. Clearing my mind, setting priorities, and taking breaks when needed are all part of my approach to maintaining positive mental health. I make time for myself and give time to activities that bring me peace. To unwind, my go-to is spending time with my family, nothing beats that!

Social media is a big part of your life. How much emphasis do you lay on it? And how do you go through the beats on days when you are not feeling your best?

Social media plays a significant role in my life, but I try to be authentic rather than solely focusing on results. It is where I connect with my followers and share my experiences, but I also recognise the need for balance. On days when I am not feeling my best, I give myself permission to take a step back from social media. It's important to prioritise self-care and mental well-being, and if I'm not in the right headspace, I don't force myself to engage. Taking breaks and indulging in some self-care helps me recharge and come back stronger.