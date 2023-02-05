English
    Indian licorice (mulethi) is an acquired taste. These restaurants are adding it to food and drinks

    Indigenous ingredients like mulethi, an age-old remedy for cold and cough, are being integrated into foods and beverages.

    Geetika Sachdev
    February 05, 2023 / 09:41 PM IST
    Spaghetti Bolognese from DoubleTree by Hilton Jaipur Amer.

    With the change in weather upon us, can the sniffles be far behind? For us Indians, it’s almost instinctive to get our hands on home remedies like mulethi or licorice to cure any seasonal issue. After all, licorice root serves as the perfect antidote to a sore throat, with its antiviral and anti-inflammatory properties. Chewing on these sticks has been an age-old practice that has been passed down generations and for good reason. Some also have it as tea to soothe their nerves or build immunity. In a nutshell, this medicinal root either has many takers, or is despised for its peculiar taste – there’s no in-between.

    Mulethi cocktail at Loya Mulethi cocktail at Loya

    What if we told you that this natural remedy is finding its way into hotel and restaurant kitchens to elevate the taste of food and cocktails? Mulethi is slowly and steadily making inroads into the culinary industry. But what makes it so favourable in such preparations? Let’s ask the experts.

    Magic of mulethi