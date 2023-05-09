How to sleep better: Add these 5 tea recipes to your bedtime ritual to cure stress and sleep problems

Chamomile has a mild sedative effect and hence, safely improves sleep quality (Image: Canva)

There are few things that come close to a soothing cup of tea before bedtime. Some tea recipes can help you relax, slow down, and unwind after a long day, preparing you for a better night’s sleep.

Tea has long been considered the perfect drink to wake your brain up every morning, but did you know adding a soothing tisane to your bedtime ritual can help you sleep better? There are certain teas that relax your muscles, ease the anxiety or stress, calm your nerves, and reduce the effects of insomnia. Here’s our pick of potions to brew hot before you hit the sack.

Chamomile tea

This herbal tea has a floral flavour paired with many health benefits. Chamomile has a mild sedative effect and hence, safely improves sleep quality. It has also been shown to help sleep quality problems associated with stress, depression, and other mental health issues.

Ingredients: Chamomile flowers, 1 tsp dried; Lemon juice, 1/2 tsp; Dried holy basil, 2 tsp; Water, 1 cup; A dash of honey

Method: Bring water to a boil. Combine all the ingredients in a kettle. Cover the kettle and let the drink infuse for 20 minutes (covering the tea ensures that the essential volatile oils do not escape). Filter the tea through a strainer, add honey, and mix. Pour hot.

Lavender tea

Splitting headaches and migraines can be serious sleep disruptors. A hot cup of lavender tisane thankfully cures them like magic! The lingering floral flavour of lavender when paired with that of honey not only makes sure it tastes delicious but also ensures you wake up refreshed the next morning.

Ingredients: Lavender buds, 1 tbsp; Water, 2 cups; A dollop of honey

Method: Boil water in a pan, and add the ingredients to it. Cover with lid and let the lavender buds steep for 10 minutes. Do not let it sit for too long or the tea will turn bitter. Once done, strain and pour hot.

Lemongrass green tea

This one is especially for the times you feel exhausted after a long, tedious day. The citrus notes of lemongrass are well-known to relax your muscles and nerves, and prepare you for an uninterrupted sleep. Lemongrass also reduces anxiety and boosts immunity if taken regularly.

Ingredients: Lemongrass, 2 tsp (finely chopped); Green tea, 1/2 tsp; Dried eleuthero root, 1 tsp; Water, 4 cups; Jaggery, to taste

Method: Add lemongrass, eleuthero root, and jaggery to water in a pan and bring to a boil. Lower the flame and simmer till it reduces to half. Remove from the flame and add the green tea leaves. Cover and allow to infuse for a few minutes. Strain and serve hot.

Tart Cherry tea

It soothes both your mind and body, and puts you in the mood to curl up in your bed with a book. Tart cherry’s juice helps ease anxiety and has a positive effect on sleep, due to the presence of tryptophan and melatonin. Both are important for an uninterrupted sleep cycle.

Ingredients: Tart cherry juice, 1 cup; Frozen tart cherries, 1/2 cup; Chamomile tea, 1 tsp; Ground turmeric, 1/2 tsp; Ginger (freshly grated), 1/2 tsp; Water, 2 cups

Method: In a kettle, bring tart cherry juice, chamomile tea, and water to boil. Stir in turmeric and ginger. Add frozen cherries and steep for five minutes. Strain, or remove tea bags, and enjoy it warm.

Passionflower tea

Passionflower has been traditionally in use for curing insomnia. Sip on this floral concoction if racing thoughts have been keeping you up at night. It has a calming effect on the mind and has proven effective in improving sleep pattern significantly.

Ingredients: Passionflower tea, 2 tsp; Water, 1 cup; Valerian root, 1 tsp; Honey, to taste

Method: Bring water to a light bubble and add valerian root. Cover and simmer on low flame for 30 minutes, and remove from heat. Add the passionflower, cover, and allow to steep for an additional 20 minutes. Strain out the herbs, stir in honey, and serve.