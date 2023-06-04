How to build a listening room in your house in under Rs 1 lakh

You can also introduce tweaks in existing rooms to improve acoustics. Invest in affordable yet effective acoustic panels, bass traps, and diffusers to enhance the sound quality within the space. (Photo courtesy Casa Tao)

Have you always wanted a room to listen to music or create a nook dedicated to music and wanted to do it on a budget of under a lakh? If you answered yes, read on as we speak to experts to help you set this up.

Do it Right

To establish a listening room within a limited budget, several key factors should be considered. If possible, choose a relatively small room as the first step to minimize external noise and disturbances. Finding the balance between reflection and absorption is crucial, as excessive reflections can muddy the sound, while eliminating all reflections results in a dry atmosphere.

"Textured artwork, tapestries or foam panels can be installed on the wall, to scatter the sound, preventing excessive sound reflections and improving the overall acoustics of the room."

“Additional acoustic treatments, such as bass traps, used as acoustic energy absorbers which damp the low frequency sounds, and diffusers, used to reduce the intensity of sound by scattering it over an expanded area, can work towards enhancing the acoustics. Lastly, ensuring proper isolation from external noise sources by sealing gaps, using double or triple glazed windows, and sealing air vents to minimize sound leakage, completes the design. This results in a dedicated listening space that delivers an immersive and high-quality music listening experience,” says Abhimanyu Chopra, founder, Chopra’s Designs, Digital Artist, Audio-Acoustics Specialist, Multimedia Strategist.

Pocket Friendly

Exploring do-it-yourself (DIY) options for acoustic treatments, such as building customized panels or diffusers, can be a cost-effective solution. Seek affordable audio equipment that still provides satisfactory performance. Further, repurposing existing furniture or materials can contribute to effective sound absorption elements.

Komal Mittal and Ninada Kashyap, co-founders and principal architects, Alkove-Design, explain: “To enhance the room’s acoustics, consider incorporating affordable absorbers such as foam panels, soundproof curtains, and door/window seals. Brands like MMT Acoustix offer cost-effective solutions that you can explore online. Additionally, you can enhance the ceiling acoustics by utilizing acoustic grid panels from companies like Armstrong Ceilings, which provides an affordable do-it-yourself solution.”

Acoustic foam.

Retrofit Factor

While you may or may not have space for a dedicated room, you can also introduce tweaks in existing rooms to improve acoustics. Invest in affordable yet effective acoustic panels, bass traps, and diffusers to enhance the sound quality within the space. The placement of speakers and other devices also contributes to achieving balanced sound distribution.

Abhigyan Neogi, founder and principal architect, Chromed Design Studio, says: “Rearranging the furniture layout minimizes sound reflections and echoes, thereby improving the overall audio quality. Installing thick curtains or blinds can reduce external noise and prevent sound reflections. Utilizing textured wallpapers or acoustic panels on walls can help absorb sound and reduce echo. These tweaks, when implemented thoughtfully, can significantly enhance the acoustics of the room without substantial financial investment.”

Décor Mantra

When creating a listening room for music on a budget, you can use very simple interior design strategies to optimize the listening experience. Furniture and objects with hard surfaces in the room can help diffuse sound reflections and minimize standing waves by breaking up parallel surfaces and dispersing sound.

“Moreover, decorative elements like textured artwork, tapestries, or foam panels can be installed on the wall. This will help scatter the sound, preventing excessive sound reflections and improving the overall acoustics of the room. Hanging heavy cotton or velvet curtains can help control excessive reverberation in the room, owing to their sound-absorbing properties. Adding rugs to the floor and setting up foam-based seating options can help absorb sound reflections and reduce reverberation. Textured, three-dimensional wall art, which incorporates grooves and extruding designs, helps scatter sound waves and prevent direct reflections, thus reducing echo,” says Chopra.

So there you have it, a room or nook dedicated to music that strikes the balance between form and function, so let the music begin.

Tips

· Investing in a thick door, at least 3-4 inches in thickness, composed of sound-proofing membrane and rockwool filling, while being adequately sealed, ensures an airtight space that minimizes sound leakage.

· High-quality electrical cables can be used to minimize electrical interference, thus enhancing the overall sound quality.

· Avoid using loose vibrating materials such as wall props and GI channels in false ceilings as they can cause sound rattling and unwanted noise.

· Steer clear of parallel surfaces where possible, as they can lead to arbitrary sound reflections and standing waves; opt for angled or curved walls instead.

· Large glass elements and mirrors in the room should also be avoided, as they can reflect and potentially break due to the vibrations from the bass frequencies.

· Drywalls may also not always be ideal for low frequencies and bass, as they often cause resonance.

· Appropriate speaker positioning in relation to the listening area can significantly enhance the auditory experience. Place them at the ear level for the best experience.

· If there are two speakers, place them in an equally distant position from the side walls, forming an equilateral triangle with the listening position.