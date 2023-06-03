5 videogames for Marvel fans, from Guardians of the Galaxy for PS, Xbox and Nintendo to Marvel Snap for phones and PCs

Developed by Firaxis Games, Marvelâ€™s Midnight Suns lets you puppeteer each move and watch your plan roll out, instead of going out all guns blazing. (Screen grab/YouTube/Marvel Games)

The new Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse movie has tuned the worldâ€™s radio back to the Marvel channel again. Sony may have given us the smash-hit Marvelâ€™s Spider-Man games on the PlayStation but true Marvel fans yearn for more than just that and there are several titles waiting to be tinkered with.

Here are 5 games you should play if youâ€™re a fan of Marvel:

1. Marvelâ€™s Guardians Of The Galaxy (2021)

If youâ€™ve watched this yearâ€™s Guardians Of The Galaxy 3 movie, you know you need another fix of the hilarity and action that the Guardians deliver. Marvelâ€™s Guardians Of The Galaxy game does just that with love given to each of the characters through purposeful arcs that stick with you forever. The game is easy to pick up and addictive to go through â€“ making you want to discover more of the story through each set piece that it offers. Criminally underrated, undoubtedly entertaining â€“ this is one title you need to play right away.

Marvelâ€™s Guardians Of The Galaxy is available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Windows and Nintendo Switch.

2. Marvel Snap (2022)

Looking for something more on-the-go? Marvel Snap could not be recommended enough by Marvel fans and gamers alike! A deck-builder game thatâ€™s just too hard to close, Marvel Snap offers a unique way to build your own team of superheroes and supervillains, each having their own costs and abilities. Get competitive with other Marvel fans and emerge victorious through careful strategy and on-the-fly decision making. Easy to learn, hard to master.

Marvel Snap is available on iOS, Android, macOS and Windows.

3. Marvelâ€™s Midnight Suns (2022)

If youâ€™re the kind who likes to be a bit more tactical and make every move count, Marvelâ€™s Midnight Suns has you covered. Developed by Firaxis Games, the brains behind the award-winning Civilization series, Marvelâ€™s Midnight Suns is a unique entrant where you can puppeteer each move and watch your plan roll out to perfection instead of going out all guns blazing. Maybe this is how Professor X feels, watching visions play out to the playerâ€™s whims.

Marvelâ€™s Midnight Suns is available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and Windows.

4. Marvel Future Revolution

Another on-the-go entrant that you canâ€™t miss out on, especially if you love action RPGs. Marvel Future Revolution is a treat for those who love swift combat with a variety of skills to choose from, based on your enemy types and survival situations. The game boasts multiple playable characters including Captain Marvel, Doctor Strange, Storm and more consistently joining the roster with each update. Each character has their unique skill sets combined with the basic ones that feel all too familiar and of course, true-to-character quips. Smooth, fluid gameplay that instantly befriends most handheld devices, Marvel Future Revolution looks absolutely great.

Marvel Future Revolution is available on iOS and Android.

5. Iron Man VR

If youâ€™re an appreciator of slightly more noteworthy experiences and a VR aficionado, step into the suit with Iron Man VR. This title, at the moment, is the closest one can get to truly becoming Iron Man. Emulating the suit in first person, with worlds to move in freely and taking to the skies for combat, Iron Man VR bodes well for the future of VR for creating unique experiences. With a compelling enough story to be presented to players in first person on this kind of tech, Iron Man VR is an unforgettable experience that either leaves you flying at the heights of adrenaline or brings you down to the depths of vertigo, depending on your stomach for VR experiences.

Iron Man VR is available on PlayStation VR and Meta Quest 2.