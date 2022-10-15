R|Elan showcases 'biodegradable' collection at Lakme Fashion Week

Models presenting R|Elan's eco-friendly collection, designed by Gauri and Nainika (Photo: Press release/FDCI/Lakme Fashion Week)

R|Elan, the fabric brand of Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), showcased a 'biodegradable' collection made in collaboration with designers Gauri and Nainika, at the Lakme Fashion Week event in Mumbai on October 15.

The eco-friendly collection, named 'Midnight Botanica', had a rich and dark look, with stark contrasting hues of the night and botanical inspirations.

"Floating fashionably down the ramp were light as air chiffons, crepes and organza’s that were turned into swirling dresses, jumpsuits and red-carpet worthy flowing Grecian gowns," R|Elan said in a press release.

The models who walked down the ramp were dressed in three variants of R|Elan's biodegradable collection -- 'GreenGold', 'EcoGold' and 'Freeflow'.

GreenGold fabric is made from 100 percent post-consumer used PET bottles, R|Elan said, adding that this innovation will reduce the amount of PET bottles which end up in landfills and oceans.

Freeflow is the variant with a "luxurious fall and drape", and EcoGold fabric is "bio-enhanced to break down into natural elements", the release added.

RIL's sector head - polyester Hemant D Sharma said the company has been working towards enhancing the "sustainability and circularity quotient" in R|Elan's offerings. "We are thrilled to have witnessed the matchless fusion of sustainability and style in the Midnight Botanica collection of Gauri and Nanika," he added.

The designers, while commenting on the tie-up, said this has been one of their most exciting collaborations, as it makes them a part of a global sustainable movement. "We’ve created glamorous evening wear with a diverse variety of stunning eco-friendly fabrics, most importantly R|Elan's latest biodegradable R|Elan Eco Gold, that we are sure our customers will love," Gauri and Nanika said.

Disclaimer: Moneycontrol is a part of the Network18 group. Network18 is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.