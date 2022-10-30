November reading: The most anticipated books releasing next month

(Image credit: Penguin)

November has some highly-anticipated books lined up for release. Take a look at potential new additions to your shelves. Happy reading!

1) Shuna's Journey by Hayao Miyazaki

From legendary Japanese animator Hayao Miyazaki, of Studio Ghibli fame, comes a watercolor-illustrated novel about a prince trying to save his land. Reviewers have praised its sublime visuals as well as the grand storytelling. It will be available on Amazon from November 1.

2) Bob Dylan's The Philosophy of Modern Song

The Philosophy of Modern Song is Nobel-winning singer-songwriter Bob Dylan’s first book since 2004. It comprises 60 essays offering insights into popular music. The book has drawn has some harsh reviews, with one article labelling it misogynistic. Want to add it to your reading list? You can get it on Amazon starting November 1.



Bob Dylan’s first book of new writing in 18 years is almost here: The Philosophy of Modern Song. Poignant, profound, and laugh-out-loud funny, @bobdylan offers an extraordinary insight into the nature of popular music. Coming 01/11/2022 >> https://t.co/sJM2CwFT4o pic.twitter.com/3ZUhgVIv4j — Simon & Schuster UK (@simonschusterUK) October 29, 2022



3) The Girl Who Loved Words by Mahasweta Devi

Children's book The Girl Who Loved Words is a short illustrated biography of Mahashweta Devi, best known for works like Rudali, Aranyer Adhikar and Hajar Churashir Maa. It will be available starting November 28.

4) Matthew Perry's Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing

Friends star Matthew Perry's Memoir Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing will become available on Amazon from November 10. It will delve into his life on the hit sitcom as well as his battle with alcohol and painkiller addiction.

So much has been written about me in the past. I thought it was time people heard from me. The highs were high, the lows were low. But I have lived to tell the tale, even though at times it looked like I wouldn’t. And it’s all in here. I apologize it’s not a pop up book. pic.twitter.com/q4qYd7Zp6t— matthew perry (@MatthewPerry) February 10, 2022

5) The Light We Carry - Michelle Obama

Michelle Obama, former first lady of the United States, follows up her best-selling memoir Becoming with The Light We Carry, a book in which she offers strategies to stay optimistic in highly uncertain times. It is available on Amazon from November 15.



Pre-order a copy of @MichelleObama's inspiring new book, #TheLightWeCarry, for a chance to win a SIGNED copy https://t.co/g8l3hg7Vzc — Penguin Books UK (@PenguinUKBooks) October 23, 2022



The favourite young adult writer debuts her short story collection Scattered Showers next month. The book promises masterful storytelling and irresistible characters.

First of all: I have a new book coming out on Nov. 8th! It's a collection of short stories, gathering up all four of my previous stories, PLUS five new ones. With gorgeous illustrations by Jim Tierney. Preorder links here: https://t.co/5P45eO98Sn pic.twitter.com/ymZtFaWCyg— Rainbow Rowell (@rainbowrowell) October 1, 2022

It goes on sale from November 8.