English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    Upcoming Event : Just for Pro! Watch N.S Fidai Pre Event Discussion on Technical Analysis Program on 2nd Nov at 7.30pm
    you are here: HomeNewsTrendsLifestyle

    November reading: The most anticipated books releasing next month

    Stock up your bookshelves with some new releases.

    Curated by : Ria Saini
    October 30, 2022 / 05:41 PM IST
    (Image credit: Penguin)

    (Image credit: Penguin)


    November has some highly-anticipated books lined up for release. Take a look at potential new additions to your shelves. Happy reading!

    1) Shuna's Journey by Hayao Miyazaki

    From legendary Japanese animator Hayao Miyazaki, of Studio Ghibli fame, comes a watercolor-illustrated novel about a prince trying to save his land. Reviewers have praised its sublime visuals as well as the grand storytelling. It will be available on Amazon from November 1.

     

    Close

    Related stories

    2) Bob Dylan's The Philosophy of Modern Song

    The Philosophy of Modern Song is Nobel-winning singer-songwriter Bob Dylan’s first book since 2004. It comprises 60 essays offering insights into popular music. The book has drawn has some harsh reviews, with one article labelling it misogynistic. Want to add it to your reading list? You can get it on Amazon starting November 1.

     

    3) The Girl Who Loved Words by Mahasweta Devi

    Children's book The Girl Who Loved Words is a short illustrated biography of Mahashweta Devi, best known for works like Rudali, Aranyer Adhikar and Hajar Churashir Maa. It will be available starting November 28.

    (Image credit: Penguin) (Image credit: Penguin)

    4) Matthew Perry's Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing 

    Friends star Matthew Perry's Memoir Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing will become available on Amazon from November 10. It will delve into his life on the hit sitcom as well as his battle with alcohol and painkiller addiction.

     


     

    5) The Light We Carry - Michelle Obama

    Michelle Obama, former first lady of the United States, follows up her best-selling memoir Becoming with The Light We Carry, a book in which she offers strategies to stay optimistic in highly uncertain times. It is available on Amazon from November 15. 

     

     

    6) Scattered Showers by Rainbow Rowell 

    The favourite young adult writer debuts her short story collection Scattered Showers next month. The book promises  masterful storytelling and irresistible characters.

     

     

    It goes on sale from November 8.

     
    Tags: #books #new books reading
    first published: Oct 30, 2022 05:29 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.