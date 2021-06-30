MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Join the webinar on ‘Rural markets & the role of commodity derivatives in managing price risk’ on July 2, 5pm. Register Now!

business

MyGlamm On Expansion Spree: Shraddha Kapoor On-board As Investor & Brand Ambassador

After closing a Rs 175 crore Series-C funding round with investments from Ascent Capital, Amazon and Wipro Consumer, MyGlamm has actor Shraddha Kapoor as an investor. MyGlamm plans to use the new funding to expand its product portfolio and to open more online and offline stores.

LATEST VIDEOS

Watch More →

A collection of the most-viewed Moneycontrol videos.

Watch and Follow our leading shows

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.