Last Updated : Apr 23, 2019 03:40 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

LG's launches X4 2019 smartphone with high-quality audio and Google Assistant button

The handset features DTS: X 3D Cinema Sound as well as Hi-Fi Quad DAC that enables playback of 32-bit audio files.

Carlsen Martin
LG recently announced a new mid-range smartphone, titled X4 (2019) in South Korea at KRW 297,000 (Approx. Rs 18,000). The X4 smartphone was first launched back in April 2018 and rebranded as the LG K12+.

The new X4 (2019) is set to bring LG’s high-quality audio to the mid-tier smartphone market. The handset features DTS: X 3D Cinema Sound as well as Hi-Fi Quad DAC that enables playback of 32-bit audio files. The X4 is also certified MIL-STD-810G compliant, allowing it to withstand varying temperatures, humidity, and thermal shock.  The handset will also feature a dedicated Google Assistant button.

But considering its approximately Rs 18,000 price-tag, the X4 does little to stand out as a competitive mid-range offering. The handset is backed by a single 16-megapixel AI rear camera and an 8-megapixel front camera with an f/2.0 aperture, hardly as impressive as some of the other cameras seen at this price point.

The LG X4 also features a 5.7-inch HD+ (720 x 1,440) display with 18:9 aspect ratio, again well below par, considering the FHD OLED screen technology being used in Samsung, Oppo and other similar handsets under Rs 20,000. The phone also features thick bezels on the top and bottom.

The 2019 X4 is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio P22 SoC, a pretty underwhelming processor that’s often found in budget phones that tend to fall under Rs 10,000 category. It is disappointing to see LG not offer a Snapdragon 660 SoC on the X4 (2019).

LG’s upcoming smartphone will also feature 2GB of RAM and 32GB of expandable storage coupled with a 3,000 mAh battery capacity. The phone will ship with Android 8.1 OS and includes 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS and GLONASS.

LG will reportedly release the X4 handset to local carriers on the April 26, but whether or not it will be available to global audiences is yet to be seen.
First Published on Apr 23, 2019 03:40 pm

