Leonardo DiCaprio applauds Assam government’s efforts to end rhino poaching

Actor and environmentalist Leonardo DiCaprio has praised Assam government’s successful efforts to end the poaching of the endangered Indian rhinoceros in the state. In an Instagram post, the Titanic star cited a Reuters report which documents how authorities in Assam ensured not a single great one-horned rhinoceros was poached in 2022 for its horn.
The Kaziranga National Park in Assam is the world’s largest reserve for the endangered great one-horned rhinoceros, also known as Indian rhinoceros. It is home to about 2,200 rhinos, or two-thirds of their world population, but poaching had become a big problem in the national park.
Between 2000 and 2021, poachers killed 190 animals for their horns, hunting them almost to extinction. The horn of the Indian rhino is in great demand for its use in traditional Chinese medicine and is sold for thousands of dollars each.
But authorities have recently ramped up efforts to end poaching and, in 2022, not a single rhinoceros was poached in Kaziranga National Park, according to data shared by Assam Police with Reuters. The last time there was no poaching was in 1977.
