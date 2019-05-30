App
Last Updated : May 30, 2019 01:26 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Lenovo's new folding PC has great potential to become a portable powerhouse

The prototype Lenovo ThinkPad X1 foldable tablet as the world’s first ‘folding PC’.

Carlsen Martin
The foldable smartphone is considered by many as the next big tech wave of the 21st century. However, Lenovo seems to be placing a huge bet on foldable computers that are aimed at providing a new level of mobile computing convenience.

The tech giant recently unveiled the prototype Lenovo ThinkPad X1 foldable tablet as the world’s first ‘folding PC’. This folding PC isn’t just another one of those gimmicky, cool prototypes, Lenovo claims to have committed over three years in the development of this device and is gearing up for a commercial release in 2020.

Lenovo’s goal for the ThinkPad X1 tablet is to offer a laptop-grade machine that can replace a laptop or PC, unlike a regular tablet.

While Lenovo is keeping a lid on the specs of the X1 foldable PC, the company has already confirmed that the device will feature a Windows 10 OS, which means it will likely feature an Intel or AMD CPU.

Lenovo has also worked with Microsoft to optimise software on the Windows 10 operating system to offer a seamless transition while switching between the folded and unfolded screen mode.

One of the best features of this folding tablet/PC – call it what you may – is its 13.3-inch 2K OLED display with a 4:3 aspect ratio. The screen on the ThinkPad X1 measures 13.3 inches when diagonally unfolded and 9.6 inches when folded over a torque hinge. Lenovo also claims that the ThinkPad X1 is less than two pounds, putting it on the lighter side of the portable computer spectrum.

The 2020 release date for the foldable Lenovo PC gives the company enough time to rigorously test the handset and deliver a flawless product, something Samsung should have done with the Galaxy Fold. The ThinkPad X1 has immense potential to become the portable PC of the future if implemented correctly.
First Published on May 30, 2019 01:26 pm

