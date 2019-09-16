Lenovo Carme HW25P smartwatch with 7-day battery life launched for Rs 3,499 in India

Lenovo has launched a new budget smartwatch in India called Carme HW25P. The smartwatch is priced at Rs 3,499 and comes in two colours- Black and Green. The Carme HW25P is available for purchase via Flipkart and Croma.

The Lenovo Carme HW25P features a 1.3-inch IPS display in a square form factor. The display has 2.5D curved surface design that would assist in reading content from all angles, even in bright outdoor conditions.

The Lenovo Carme HW25P is IP68 certified for water and dust resistance. It comes with a bunch of health and fitness features like a 24-hour heart-rate monitoring system, a pedometer, sleep monitoring system, etc. The smartwatch also includes eight sport modes for tracking activities like badminton, cycling, football, running, etc.

Apart from these health features, the smartwatch supports notifications for texts, calls and emails, stopwatch, search for phone, etc.

The Lenovo Carme HW25P’s 200 mAh battery is claimed to offer juice up to seven days on a single charge. It is compatible with Android and iOS and supports Bluetooth 4.2.