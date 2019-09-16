App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Sep 16, 2019 01:41 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Lenovo Carme HW25P smartwatch with 7-day battery life launched for Rs 3,499 in India

Apart from these health features, the smartwatch supports notifications for texts, calls and emails, stopwatch, search for phone, etc.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Lenovo has launched a new budget smartwatch in India called Carme HW25P. The smartwatch is priced at Rs 3,499 and comes in two colours- Black and Green. The Carme HW25P is available for purchase via Flipkart and Croma.

The Lenovo Carme HW25P features a 1.3-inch IPS display in a square form factor. The display has 2.5D curved surface design that would assist in reading content from all angles, even in bright outdoor conditions.

The Lenovo Carme HW25P is IP68 certified for water and dust resistance. It comes with a bunch of health and fitness features like a 24-hour heart-rate monitoring system, a pedometer, sleep monitoring system, etc. The smartwatch also includes eight sport modes for tracking activities like badminton, cycling, football, running, etc.

Close

Apart from these health features, the smartwatch supports notifications for texts, calls and emails, stopwatch, search for phone, etc.

related news

The Lenovo Carme HW25P’s 200 mAh battery is claimed to offer juice up to seven days on a single charge. It is compatible with Android and iOS and supports Bluetooth 4.2.

Lenovo recently unveiled the EGO in India for Rs 1,999. The EGO has a round dial and features a rugged design. It comes with 20-day battery life. This is mainly due to a 1.6-inch anti-reflective monochrome display that saves a lot of power.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Sep 16, 2019 01:41 pm

tags #Lenovo #Technology

most popular

World's worst performing bank stocks; find out how many Indian lenders make the top 10

World's worst performing bank stocks; find out how many Indian lenders make the top 10

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.