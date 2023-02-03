English
    Union Budget 2023: Upgrade digital infra in lower courts with the Rs 7,000 crore allocation, say lawyers

    While courts in metropolitan cities have benefited in the earlier phases of the e-courts project, lawyers feel that the increased allocation in the Budget should be used to improve courts in tier 2 and 3 cities

    S.N.Thyagarajan
    February 03, 2023 / 10:00 AM IST
    While there has been a decrease in the subsidy estimates, such estimates would always be vulnerable to the geopolitical situation

    Lawyers have welcomed the substantial allocation to the third phase of e-courts projects in the Union Budget and said the funds should be utilised to upgrade digital infrastructure in courts in non-metropolitan cities.

    The government has allocated Rs 7,000 crore in Union Budget 2023 for the third phase of the e-courts project, which is a four-fold jump from Rs 1,670 crore granted for phase two of the digital upgradation of courts in 2015.

    Lawyers say the funds should be used to improve accessibility and the e-filing system through the project.

    Launched in 2005, the project was conceptualised to equip the Indian judiciary with information and communication technology by digitising every facet of litigation from initiation to judgement.