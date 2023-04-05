Royal Orchid Hotels: What does the SEBI’s order mean for the stock?

SEBI has provided a time frame of 21 days to ROHL as well as the key personnel to file their reply/objections

Highlights Sebi passes interim order against company, key executives Company likely to reply; confident it has a fit and proper case Reclassification gains based on legal advice, clearly disclosed as exceptional items Business case strong for company Re-rating likely, once the issue gets resolved Royal Orchid Hotels Ltd (ROHL; CMP: Rs 244; Market cap: Rs 669 crore) received an interim order from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), which states that it incorporated loss-making company, Ksheer Sagar Developers Ltd (KSDPL), as an associate,...