Royal Orchid Hotels: What does the SEBI’s order mean for the stock?

Highlights Sebi passes interim order against company, key executives Company likely to reply; confident it has a fit and proper case Reclassification gains based on legal advice, clearly disclosed as exceptional items Business case strong for company Re-rating likely, once the issue gets resolved Royal Orchid Hotels Ltd (ROHL; CMP: Rs 244; Market cap: Rs 669 crore) received an interim order from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), which states that it incorporated loss-making company, Ksheer Sagar Developers Ltd (KSDPL), as an associate,...
Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | OPEC+ delivers a sucker punch
Apr 3, 2023 / 02:33 PM IST
In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: Russia's counter plan for US, new foreign trade policy has room for a quick res...Read Now
Moneycontrol Pro Weekender: Between the Fed and a hard place
Mar 11, 2023 / 11:38 AM IST
The Fed is caught between combating inflation and worries over a financial mishapRead Now
To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO
Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience
Already a member? Sign in
Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to
Ad free experience
Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode
Sharpest Opinions
Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts
+
Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist
Actionable Insights
Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls
Virtual Events
Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies
Newsletters
Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.
Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers