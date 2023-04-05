English
    Royal Orchid Hotels: What does the SEBI’s order mean for the stock?

    ROHL seems to have a fit and proper case and it is likely to file its reply. The ROHL stock could witness a re-rating, once the issue is resolved and we retain our positive stance on the stock

    Bharat Gianani
    April 05, 2023 / 10:23 AM IST
    SEBI has provided a time frame of 21 days to ROHL as well as the key personnel to file their reply/objections

    Highlights Sebi passes interim order against company, key executives Company likely to reply; confident it has a fit and proper case Reclassification gains based on legal advice, clearly disclosed as exceptional items Business case strong for company Re-rating likely, once the issue gets resolved Royal Orchid Hotels Ltd (ROHL; CMP: Rs 244; Market cap: Rs 669 crore) received an interim order from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), which states that it incorporated loss-making company, Ksheer Sagar Developers Ltd (KSDPL), as an associate,...

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers