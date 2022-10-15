English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    you are here: HomeNewsTrendsLegal

    Prasanna B Varale sworn in as Chief Justice of Karnataka High Court

    In a simple but graceful ceremony, Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot administered him the oath of office.

    PTI
    October 15, 2022 / 12:47 PM IST
    File image of Karnataka High Court | Image: Wikipedia

    File image of Karnataka High Court | Image: Wikipedia

    Prasanna Balachandra Varale was sworn as the Chief Justice of the Karnataka High Court on Saturday.

    In a simple but graceful ceremony, Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot administered him the oath of office.

    Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Karnataka High Court judges, Chief Secretary Vandita Sharma, and senior officials of the state government attended the event at Raj Bhavan here.

    Justice Varale was born on 23 June 1962 at Nipani in Karnataka. He graduated in Arts and Law from Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University.He enrolled as an Advocate in 1985. He was appointed as Additional Judge of Bombay High Court in July 2008 and became a permanent judge three years later.
    PTI
    Tags: #Chief Justice #Karnataka High Court #Prasanna B Varale
    first published: Oct 15, 2022 12:47 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.