Krunal Pandya's dismissal of brother Hardik Pandya in IPL 2022 match sparks memes

IPL 2022: Gujarat Titans's skipper Hardik Pandya shakes hands with Lucknow super Giants's Krunal Pandya ahead of the match on Monday. (Image credit: @mufaddal_vohra/Twitter)

One of the best reactions when Lucknow Super Giants's Krunal Pandya dismissed Gujarat Titans's skipper Hardik Pandya at Wankhede came from the elder brother himself.



First time Hardik Pandya and Krunal Pandya are playing against each other in the IPL. pic.twitter.com/LwKY7FQVvN

— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) March 28, 2022

The brothers -- who have played together for the Mumbai Indians earlier -- faced each other for the first time at the second match of IPL 2022 on Monday.

Hardik Pandya had scored 33 of 27 balls before being out on the 28th ball and Krunal Pandya refrained from celebrating with his team members.

The family drama unfolding on national television had everyone hooked and what followed soon after was a meme fest. Here's a few of them doing rounds on social media:



Hardik Pandya to Krunal Pandya , after he got him out today in the match :#LSGvGT pic.twitter.com/bouPoLh5Na

— Rohit (@dBigDangTheory) March 28, 2022



Hardik to Krunal after he took his wicket : #LSGvGT pic.twitter.com/GyGqjRTej0 — Manoj Pareek (@mrpareekji) March 28, 2022



After a tough fight, however, Gujarat Titans managed to snatch the match back from Lucknow Super Giants with two balls to spare.