Krunal Pandya's dismissal of brother Hardik Pandya in IPL 2022 match sparks memes

One of the best reactions when Lucknow Super Giants's Krunal Pandya dismissed Gujarat Titans's skipper Hardik Pandya at Wankhede came from the elder brother himself.The brothers -- who have played together for the Mumbai Indians earlier -- faced each other for the first time at the second match of IPL 2022 on Monday.
Hardik Pandya had scored 33 of 27 balls before being out on the 28th ball and Krunal Pandya refrained from celebrating with his team members.
The family drama unfolding on national television had everyone hooked and what followed soon after was a meme fest. Here's a few of them doing rounds on social media:
After a tough fight, however, Gujarat Titans managed to snatch the match back from Lucknow Super Giants with two balls to spare.At the post match presentation ceremony, when asked about his dismissal by elder brother, skipper Hardik Pandya said, "Getting out to Krunal Pandya would have pinched me more had we lost, but now the family is neutral and happy. He got me out and we won the match."