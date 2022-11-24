Kanye West showed explicit photos of Kim Kardashian to Adidas employees: Report

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian

Kanye West has been accused of showing porn and explicit pictures of his former wife Kim Kardashian to employees at Adidas in what many saw as “intimidation” tactics on his part. Adidas ended its partnership with West last month over his anti-Semitic rants – but a Rolling Stone report published yesterday details how the rapper created a toxic work environment during the several years he collaborated with Adidas.

In the Rolling Stone report published Tuesday, one employee claimed that Kanye West, 45, showed him a picture of Kim Kardashian during a job interview in 2018. “My wife just sent me this,” West allegedly said after showing him the photo, which the staffer described as “very revealing and personal.”

Another employee also said that West had showed an explicit photo of Kardashian to the creative team at Yeezy in 2021 – the same year the couple filed for a divorce.

West was “not afraid to show explicit images or talk about situations that should be kept private,” a third employee told Rolling Stone.

These incidents were also referred to in an open letter called ‘The Truth About Yeezy: A Call to Action for Adidas Leadership,’ a copy of which the Rolling Stone reviewed.

In the letter, Yeezy employees accused Adidas executives of allowing West to create an “abusive” work culture by turning a blind eye to his problematic behaviour. The letter urged the Adidas board to look into “the toxic and chaotic environment that Kanye West created” and “a very sick pattern of predacious behaviour toward women.”

“He has, in years past, exploded at women in the room with offensive remarks, and would resort to sexually disturbing references when providing design feedback,” the letter said.

The music and fashion mogul saw lucrative commercial tie-ups shelved last month as companies, including Adidas and Gap, took objection to his hate speech, AFP reported.