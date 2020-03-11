App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Mar 11, 2020 02:59 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

'Jyotiraditya Scindia wanted to meet Rahul Gandhi, wasn't given an appointment'

Jyotiraditya's cousin Pradyot Debbarma was the Tripura Congress chief, but he too quit the party a few months ago

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Rebel Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia’s cousin and erstwhile Tripura royal, Pradyot Manikya Debbarman, has claimed that the miffed leader had tried to meet Rahul Gandhi for months before he quit the party.

The former Madhya Pradesh MP, who was known to be an all-weather ally of Rahul, had allegedly tried arranging a meeting with him for months but wasn’t given an appointment.

Commenting on the 49-year-old Gwalior royal’s dramatic exit from the Congress party earlier this week, Debbarma said on March 10: “I know for a fact that Jyotiraditya Scindia was trying to meet Rahul Gandhi for months; no appointment was given. If he (Rahul Gandhi) did not want to hear us, why did he even bring us to the party?"

Close

Notably, Debbarman was the Tripura Congress chief before he too decided to quit the party a few months ago. He had also taken to social media following Scindia’s exit from Congress and written that his cousin had “waited and waited but there were no upcoming appointments given to him by their leader”.

related news

His Facebook post further stated that when he resigned as the Tripura Congress president, he had warned that the young members of the party have been feeling ‘orphaned’ ever since Rahul had stepped down as AICC leader. Debbarman claimed the views of the young guns were sidelined by ‘stalwarts’ who had begun disregarding their outlook on key policy issues.

NDTV reports that the former Tripura royal has also stated that the “old guard” of the party views any debate as “an act of dissension”.

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Mar 11, 2020 02:59 pm

tags #Congress leader Rahul Gandhi #Jyotiraditya Madhavrao Scindia #Madhya Pradesh government #Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarman

most popular

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.