you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Aug 19, 2019 06:13 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Jio GigaFiber to launch on Sept 5: How to register, plans and offers

As part of the JioFiber Welcome Offer, The company is also offering a free HD or 4K TV, based on the plan opted by the customer.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Reliance would start rolling out its Giga Fiber broadband services in India on September 5. The company has announced a host of features and offers that has the potential to disrupt the market.

Tariff plans for the Jio Giga Fiber broadband services start as low as Rs 700 and go up to Rs 10,000. As part of the JioFiber Welcome Offer, The company is also offering a free HD or 4K TV, based on the plan opted by the customer. Alongside the offer, Reliance is also offering a free landline connection with unlimited calling and 4K set-top box for its customers. 

If you wish to get avail these offers, here is how you can register for Jio Giga Fiber broadband services.

  • Go to Jio Giga Fiber Registration Website.

  • Enter your address for the Jio Giga Fiber connection.

  • Enter the Full name, mobile number and email id.

  • Once entered, click on ‘Generate OTP’.

  • Enter the OTP that you receive on your registered mobile number.

  • A Reliance Jio executive would then set up a meeting to verify all the information and share other details.

Jio Giga Fiber would roll out on September 5, 2019, marking three years of Jio. The Jio Fiber plan will provide a host of smart services to its subscribers along with the Jio set-top box.

All subscribers will get a data speed of 100Mbps at least and about 1Gbps, depending on the nature of the plan. Apart from these, the set-top boxes will support console-quality gaming, rife with an in-built graphics card. Subscribers will also be able to take part in social gaming.

Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.

First Published on Aug 19, 2019 04:51 pm

tags #Jio #Jio GigaFiber

