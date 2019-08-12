App
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Aug 12, 2019 05:02 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Jiofiber Welcome Offer: Jio forever annual plan subscribers to get an HD or 4K LED TV and a 4K set top box free

The JioFiber set-top boxes will support console-quality gaming, rife with an in-built graphics card.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
RIL CMD Mukesh Ambani
RIL CMD Mukesh Ambani

After days of anticipation, Reliance finally revealed its Jiofiber broadband service launch date at the 42nd Annual General Meeting on August 12.

At the RIL annual general meeting held in Mumbai, RIL Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani announced that JioFiber will be rolled out commercially in India on September 5, 2019, when Jio will be completing three years of its journey.

The high-speed optical-fiber based broadband service, Jio Fiber, will reportedly cost between Rs 700 and Rs 10,000 per month.

The Jio Fiber plan will provide a host of smart services to its subscribers along with the Jio set-top box.

The big highlight, however, came later when the Jiofiber Welcome Offer was announced by RIl Chairman Mukesh Ambani.

Jiofiber customers who opt for the annual plan of the service, which the company is calling Jio-Forever plans, will get an HD OR 4K LED
TV and a 4K set-top box absolutely free.

Here are the key aspects of the services that will be available soon:

Price: The JioFiber plan will be available in two different kinds of packages -- monthly and annual. While the cost of subscribing to the annual package hasn't been revealed as of now, the monthly plans will range between Rs 700 to Rs 10,000.

Broadband speed: All subscribers will get a data speed of 100Mbps at least and about 1Gbps, depending on the nature of the plan.

Set-top box: The subscribers of JioFiber will be provided with a set-top box, which boasts of certain novel smart features. For instance, the Jio set-top boxes would be the first in the country to make conference video calls possible. Moreover, users will be able to make free video calls through their handheld smart devices.

Apart from these, the set-top boxes will support console-quality gaming, rife with an in-built graphics card. Subscribers will also be able to take part in social gaming.

Landline: A landline phone will be provided to all subscribers at no additional cost.

Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd

First Published on Aug 12, 2019 05:02 pm

tags #Mukesh Ambani #reliance jio #RIL AGM

