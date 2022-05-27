Jet Airways is now hiring and wants former employees to apply. See full list of vacancies

Jet Airways intends to restart flights in July-September

Jet Airways has begun hiring for multiple positions after its air operator certificate was revalidated by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on May 20. The granting of an air operator certificate (AOC) will allow the airline to resume commercial flight operations for the first time since 2019, when it was grounded due to financial problems.

Jet Airways, looking to resume flight operations in the next quarter (July-September 2022), had earlier announced vacancies in its operational, marketing and network planning departments. The airline started the recruitment process for the sales department on Thursday. Jet Airways invited “high-performing sales professionals” to apply as it announced eight roles in the sales and customer relations teams.

“We are seeking high-performing sales professionals who can help develop and take Jet Airways sales to the next level and beyond,” the airline wrote as it listed eight positions with the job description and eligibility criteria. The airline is hiring in Gurugram, Mumbai and Bengaluru.



We are seeking high-performing sales professionals who can help develop and take Jet Airways sales to the next level and beyond. If you meet the requirements below, and if you would like to join the team making history, we would love to hear from you! #JetAirwaysIsHiring pic.twitter.com/E30hBzRBB3

— Jet Airways (@jetairways) May 26, 2022

Jet Airways said that applications are open to anyone who meets the eligibility criteria, and it would particularly encourage former Jet Airways employees to apply.

The airline had earlier announced it was hiring for VP of Marketing. The role is based out of Gurugram.



We are looking for a fantastic and inspirational marketing leader who is excited by the idea of combining the power of people, technology, and our amazing brand. Fit the bill? Let us hear from you!#JetAirwaysIsHiring pic.twitter.com/YPpa7bU8yu — Jet Airways (@jetairways) May 24, 2022





Join our Network Planning team and help shape our new route network to perfection!

If excitement & passion drive you, if you want to be part of history being made, and if you meet the requirements below, we want to hear from you! Former Jet staff especially encouraged to apply pic.twitter.com/mc8mOU1tlD — Jet Airways (@jetairways) May 21, 2022

Last week, it had also announced hiring for operational roles and for its network planning team.



We have our AOC, and now we focus on building up the rest of our team as we prepare to resume operations! pic.twitter.com/IhAv64nXaC — Jet Airways (@jetairways) May 21, 2022



Interested candidates can send their CVs to careers@jetairways.com.

Jet Airways on Monday announced that it has appointed four new senior executives days after receiving its revalidated AOC, according to news agency PTI.

The airline has appointed Prabh Sharan Singh as chief digital officer, H R Jagannath as vice president of engineering, Mark Turner as vice president of inflight product and services and Vishesh Khanna as vice president of sales, distribution and customer engagement, it said in the statement.





