Jeff who?: Elon Musk's interview clip goes viral as he pips Bezos to top rich list

Elon Musk ranks 1st in the elite club of individuals who holds fortunes in excess of $100 billion.

Tesla founder Elon Musk, who recently pipped Jeff Bezos to become the world's richest person, is back in news after an old clip from one of his interviews went viral on social media platforms.

Speaking to BBC in 2017, Musk, when asked about his rival Bezos, said, "Jeff who?".

The 23-second clip of that video has since gone viral. The video on YouTube has over 84 lakh views as of October 18.

Musk currently helms multiple companies, including electric-car maker Tesla Inc, rocket startup SpaceX and Neuralink, a startup that is developing ultra-high bandwidth brain-machine interfaces to connect the human brain to computers.

In September, when Musk became the world’s richest person, he took a swipe at his rival by handing him a silver medal on Twitter.

Musk and Bezos have been in a feud to be first in the space race for a few years now. The two billionaires, who have been trying to launch long-range orbital rockets, were competing for a coveted contract from the government to build a spaceship to deliver astronauts to the moon as early as 2024.

Earlier this year in April, NASA rejecting Bezos’ Blue Origin's bid, had awarded Elon Musk's SpaceX, a $2.9-billion contract, to build a spacecraft to bring astronauts to the lunar surface as early as 2024.

The reason given was the space agency own funding shortfalls and SpaceX's proven record of orbital missions.