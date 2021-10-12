MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • In Conversation With
  • India Inc On the Move
  • India Best Managed Companies
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Traders Carnival Live, 3 days 12 sessions. Early bird offer Rs.999/-, exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsTrends

Jeff Bezos shares old article predicting Amazon’s failure, Elon Musk hands him silver medal

In September, Musk became the world’s richest person with the fortune of over $200 billion surpassing Bezos, according to Forbes.

Smriti Chaudhary
October 12, 2021 / 10:17 AM IST
(Image: AFP)

(Image: AFP)


Amazon founder Jeff Bezos took to Twitter to share a 1999 magazine clipping that predicted the eventual downfall of the company.

An article titled ‘Amazon Bomb’ was published in Barron magazine said Amazon is “just another middleman” and the stock price of the company would come crashing down. It also predicted that the real winners of the internet boom would be “firms that sell their own products directly to consumers.”

Evidently, the article didn’t age well. Bezos shared the clipping saying that this was just one of the stories predicting Amazon’s failure. “Today, Amazon is one of the world’s most successful companies and has revolutionized two entirely different industries,” he added.

While the tweet garnered over 64,000 likes and praises in the comment section, Space X founder and Bezos’ business rival Elon Musk wasn’t impressed. He responded to the tweet with a silver medal emoji.

In September, Musk became the world’s richest person with a fortune of over $200 billion surpassing Bezos, according to Forbes. Taking a celebratory crack, Musk had written in a short email to the publication that he would be “sending a giant statue of the digit ‘2’ to Jeffrey B., along with a silver medal.” Well, now he has!

Close

Related stories

The two billionaires have locked horns earlier when Musk responded to Amazon’s lawsuit saying that filing legal actions against his company is Jeff Bezos' full-time job.

This came after Amazon asked the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) to dismiss SpaceX’s latest amendment to its Starlink satellite network, CNBC had reported.

“If lobbying and lawyers could get you to orbit, Bezos would be on Pluto right now,” Musk had said in a tweet in response to a user on the microblogging platform.

The two technocrats who have been trying to launch long-range orbital rockets were competing for a coveted contract from the government to build a spaceship to deliver astronauts to the moon as early as 2024.
Smriti Chaudhary
Tags: #Blue Origin #Elon Musk #Jeff Bezos #SpaceX
first published: Oct 12, 2021 10:17 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | How investors can access international real estate through mutual funds?

Simply Save | How investors can access international real estate through mutual funds?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.