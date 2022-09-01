English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    UPCOMING WEBINAR : Register to Markets League and get access to 25 session and add on offers
    you are here: HomeNewsTrends

    Jeff Bezos recalls son's warning about 'Lord of the Rings' prequel: 'Don't eff this up'

    Jeff Bezos also opened up about his introduction to the JRR Tolkien. “My grandfather’s the one who introduced me to Tolkien. I fell in love immediately."

    Moneycontrol News
    September 01, 2022 / 03:51 PM IST
    Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos said,

    Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos said, "We know that this (Tolkien) world is important to so many people... and we know it's a big responsibility."

    Days before The Lord of the Rings' prequel Rings of Power debuts on Amazon's Prime Video, Jeff Bezos revealed that he has been warned by his son to not "eff this up".

    Speaking at the show's premiere, the billionaire Amazon founder told the audience, "After Amazon got involved in this project, my son came up to me one day, he looked me in the eyes, very sincerely, and he said: 'Dad, please don't eff this up.'"

    "And he was right. We know that this world is important to so many people, we know it's a privilege to work inside this world and we know it's a big responsibility," Variety reported Bezos as saying.

    He was referring to the 22-year-old son he has with his ex-wife MacKenzie Scott.

    Read more: Rule of the Rings — why film-makers can’t resist JRR Tolkien’s fantasy world

    Close

    Related stories

    Jeff Bezos also opened up about his introduction to the JRR Tolkien. “My grandfather’s the one who introduced me to Tolkien. I fell in love immediately, I was probably 13 or 14 years old. I fell in love with the adventure of course, with the detailed universe, with the feelings of hope and optimism, with the idea that everybody has a role to play. And I’m happy to report that that cycle continues today," he said.

    Earlier this month, Bezos had said that the upcoming project hopes to do justice to JRR Tolkien's work. "It goes beyond making a commercially successful show," Bezos told Time. "Everyone working on the show read these stories as kids and our hearts are in it."

    Read more: Amazon forges 'Lord of the Rings' prequel hype at Comic-Con
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Amazon #Jeff Bezos #JRR Tolkien #Lord of the Rings #Prime Video #Rings of Power
    first published: Sep 1, 2022 03:46 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.