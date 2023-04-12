JEE Advanced questions stump ChatGPT. Here's how many the AI chatbot could answer

ChatGPT has fared well in many examinations but the JEE Advanced test stumped the AI bot.

Artificial Intelligence has revolutionised the world, and the AI-powered ChatGPT has amazed many with its remarkable abilities. The language model AI surprised the world as it cleared test after test, competitive exams and wrote college essays.

However, it has recently faced a setback when it took India's Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced, which is known for its rigour and complexity. ChatGPT failed to perform well in the exam due to its inability to solve complex diagrams and figures, resulting in its failure to score better. The AI model could only solve 11 questions in both papers of JEE Advanced.

Let’s recap how ChatGPT performed in other competitive examinations:

NEET

ChatGPT's performance in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) was also not as per expectations, scoring 45 per cent overall. Although it attempted and answered all 200 questions, it received a score of 359 out of 800, which is equal to last year's cut-off marks.

CLAT

In the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT UG) exam, ChatGPT answered 50.83 per cent of the questions correctly, performing best in the English and Current Affairs sections but struggling with logical reasoning and mathematics. Concept-based questions also posed a challenge for the AI-based language model.

Also read: What are 'Jailbreak' prompts, used to bypass restrictions in AI models like ChatGPT?

CUET

Despite these setbacks, ChatGPT showcased its remarkable capabilities in the Common University Entrance Test (CUET UG Exam), answering 36 out of 45 questions in the Business Studies paper, securing an impressive score of 66.4 per cent.