    ITR filing frenzy: Memes flood Twitter as deadline approaches

    In the frenzy to meet the July 31 deadline for filing income tax returns for the financial year 2021-2022, memes are providing some much-needed comic relief on social media

    Moneycontrol News
    July 31, 2022 / 01:45 PM IST
    Image credit: @Qid_Memez/Twitter

    Image credit: @Qid_Memez/Twitter


    With barely a few hours left to file income tax returns, taxpayers are busy making last-minute calls to their chartered account friends. In the frenzy to meet the July 31 deadline for filing income tax returns for the financial year 2021-2022, memes are providing some much-needed comic relief on social media. This year, unlike the last two years, the government has refused to extend the due date for ITR filing despite several requests from taxpayers.

    On Twitter, the hashtag #ITRFiling is one of the top trends, and it has inspired hundreds of memes. Take a look at some of the funniest memes that cropped up on social media as citizens rushed to file their income tax returns at the last minute.

    The Income Tax Department on Friday said that more than 4 crore returns have been filed through e-filing portal till date for the financial year 2021-22.

    However, many users asked for an extension citing technical glitches in the e-filing website. Citizens who miss the July 31 deadline will still be able to file the return until December 31, 2022. However, they will have to pay penalties in addition to interest if they miss the deadline.

    A penalty of Rs 5,000 will be charged for delay in filing returns if a person’s total income to be reported exceeds Rs 5 lakh. If the total income of the person is less than Rs 5 lakh, then the fee payable is up to Rs 1,000.
    first published: Jul 31, 2022 01:44 pm
