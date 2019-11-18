App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Nov 18, 2019 11:45 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Iranian government shuts down nearly all internet access in response to fuel hike protests

The government is yet to formally acknowledge the internet shutdown.

Carlsen Martin

The rising gasoline prices in Iran have seen the people of the country take to the streets in protest. Amid the widespread demonstrations, Iranians started experiencing internet slowdowns in the last few days. The final step was taken on Saturday (November 16), when the government shutdown nearly all internet access in the country.

NetBlocks, an NGO that monitors internet governance and cybersecurity around the world, reported a near-total internet and mobile data blackout.

While tweets have still been coming in from Twitter users, they have primarily been regarding the protest and without specific “messaging against the authorities". Although there are still some pockets of access that allow dissenters to show events unfolding on the ground that are quite rare.

The only means of communication for people are phone calls. However, there are reports of those being closely monitored. The government is yet to formally acknowledge the internet shutdown.

Close

With the initiation of a nation-wide internet blackout, Iran is attempting to control the protests as well as the world’s impression of events transpiring in the nation.

related news

The move will not only help the government to deter protesters and prevent widespread gatherings that pose a threat to its rule but will also make it harder for people to illustrate the scope of the protests and share news.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Nov 18, 2019 11:45 am

tags #India #Internet #Iran

most popular

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Countries with the highest inflation: In this nation, residents pay 5 million for just 5 tomatoes

Countries with the highest inflation: In this nation, residents pay 5 million for just 5 tomatoes

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

Trusted By 1cr Families
Medlife Health Comes Home