MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • PwC_India
  • Hitachi Energy
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • Investmentor
  • Masters Of Change
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Markets League - 4 Days Live Hedge Trading Virtual Conference @ just Rs. 600/- brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsTrends

Indrani Mukerjea says Sheena Bora alive, in Kashmir, urges CBI to probe: reports

Sheena Bora, Indrani Mukerjea’s daughter from her first marriage, was allegedly strangled and her body disposed of in a forest area near Mumbai in 2012.

Moneycontrol News
December 16, 2021 / 03:54 PM IST
Indrani Mukerjea is in jail for allegedly murdering daughter Sheena Bora.

Indrani Mukerjea is in jail for allegedly murdering daughter Sheena Bora.

Indrani Mukerjea, prime accused in the murder of her daughter Sheena Bora, has claimed that Bora is alive and that she is in Kashmir, dropping a huge twist in the murder case that has been going on for over six years.

According to several media reports quoting sources, the former media owner wrote to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on November 27, saying a woman inmate at Mumbai’s Byculla prison, where she is lodged since 2015, told her about Bora’s whereabouts. Mukerjea urged the probe agency to investigate the claims.

Sheena Bora, 24, Mukerjea’s daughter from her first marriage, was allegedly strangled and her body disposed of in a forest area in Mumbai’s neighbouring Raigad district in April 2012, according to the police.

Her half-burnt body was found buried in the forest in 2015.

Indrani Mukerjea, her first husband Sanjeev Khanna and her former driver Shyamvar Rai were arrested in 2015 for allegedly murdering Sheena. Peter Mukerjea, her then husband, was made accused in the case later and arrested. He was released on bail last year.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Indrani Mukerjea #Sheena Bora
first published: Dec 16, 2021 03:25 pm

Must Listen

ESG as a strategic lever to create long-term sustainable value

ESG as a strategic lever to create long-term sustainable value

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.