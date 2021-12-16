Indrani Mukerjea says Sheena Bora alive, in Kashmir, urges CBI to probe: reports

Indrani Mukerjea is in jail for allegedly murdering daughter Sheena Bora.

Indrani Mukerjea, prime accused in the murder of her daughter Sheena Bora, has claimed that Bora is alive and that she is in Kashmir, dropping a huge twist in the murder case that has been going on for over six years.

According to several media reports quoting sources, the former media owner wrote to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on November 27, saying a woman inmate at Mumbai’s Byculla prison, where she is lodged since 2015, told her about Bora’s whereabouts. Mukerjea urged the probe agency to investigate the claims.

Sheena Bora, 24, Mukerjea’s daughter from her first marriage, was allegedly strangled and her body disposed of in a forest area in Mumbai’s neighbouring Raigad district in April 2012, according to the police.

Her half-burnt body was found buried in the forest in 2015.