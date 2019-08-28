IndiGo flash sale: Book flights at fares as low as Rs 1,298 till August 30

Budget domestic air carrier Indigo announced one of its largest discounts ever on August 28, wherein 1 million seats are up for grabs at prices starting as low as Rs 1,298 and Rs 3,999 for domestic and international travel, respectively.

As per the announcement made on its website, the discounted air tickets can now be bought under the airline’s ‘A sale to steal offer!’ which will end on August 30. The travel time goes up till March 28, 2020, as per the offer. While IndiGo has not revealed the number of seats available under this all-inclusive rebated fare offer, it has mentioned that the inventory is limited and will hence be subject to availability and discretion of the airline authorities.

Booking for the budget carrier’s discounted tickets can be made through all channels till the offer is valid and these are applicable only for non-stop flights across IndiGo’s domestic and international routes.

In a disclaimer, the website also mentions that this offer cannot be clubbed with any other offer or scheme, neither can it be exchanged for cash or be exchanged against any other booking or service. Moreover, the order is also not valid on group bookings for both domestic and international flights.

Some of the flight routes for which you can avail the IndiGo steal sale offer are:

Delhi to Bagdogra: Rs 2,937

Delhi to Jodhpur: Rs 2,545

Delhi to Vadodra: Rs 2,022

Delhi to Pune: Rs 2,960