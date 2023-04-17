Indigo Airlines staffer checks flyers with metal detectors. Jyotiraditya Scindia reacts

Flyers being checked with a metal detector at Delhi airport. (Image credit: @AmanKayamHai_/Twitter)

Indigo Airlines appears to have recently taken to checking flyers with metal detectors before letting them board the busses that ferry them to the plane at terminal 1 of Indira Gandhi International Airport.

The practice was brought to light by News18 bureau chief Aman Sharma you shared a photo of it on Twitter and asked Civil Aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia if the frisking was permitted.

"At Delhi T-1, ⁦IndiGo⁩ inexplicably frisking each passenger with a metal detector before you board the bus! Seems they don’t trust the CISF Security Gate check. Unnecessary and does the airline even have this mandate?" Sharma tweeted tagging Scindia in it.



At Delhi T-1, ⁦@IndiGo6E⁩ inexplicably frisking each passenger with a metal detector before you board the bus! Seems they don’t trust the CISF Security Gate check. Unnecessary and does the airline even have this mandate? ⁦@JM_Scindia⁩ pic.twitter.com/3WPZRw8eGN

— Aman Sharma (@AmanKayamHai_) April 15, 2023

Responding to the tweet, the minister wrote, "Will look into this."

Some Twitter users, however, pointed out that extra security measures are often taken when asked by higher authorities. One among them claimed to be a ground staff and explained the secondary check.

"Sir, with all due respect, kindly note that I am also a ground staff and this is called secondary check. DGCA Completely allows airline to do this. It is legal, and for your safety only. No one is free to check you unnecessarily," Rohu (@rohu555) said.

"Airlines do conduct these checks if they have been specifically asked to by the BCAS, reasons can be varied. If you flew during Republic/Independence days this fairly common," tweeted Manisha Singhal (@manishasinghal).

Another Twitter user Sriram (@svmbaekohau) commented, "Generally it’s done because BCAS would have asked them to and most likely around days/events of significance. Point about double-checking is relevant though, ideally, it should just be one check done efficiently."

"Yes. Airlines do have the mandate from the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) to conduct secondary checks during high alerts," added Anushila (@Anushila5).

