Cockroach found on IndiGo flight, passenger calls it 'unacceptable' Watch

The cockroach on the passenger's tray table in the IndiGo flight (Photo credit: Screengrab from video tweeted by @SudiptoTalks)

An IndiGo flight from Mumbai to Bhubaneswar came under the scanner on Friday when a cockroach was found on a passenger's tray table. In a video shared on Twitter, the cockroach can be seen roaming around the table when the passenger is having his snack.

The passenger expressed disappointment at the service given by the airline and said that it is "it is absolutely unhygienic and completely unacceptable,".



India's most profitable air carrier Indigo Airlines served me food and immediately cockroach appeared and had a bite too.

This is the same Airlines which never apologizes when there is a flight delay / cancel / excess baggage even by 1 kg. Now they are apologizing many a times… pic.twitter.com/xuc9JK3Hf3 — Sudipto Chowdhuri (@SudiptoTalks) April 7, 2023

This is not the first instance when cockroaches have entered IndiGo aircrafts and caused a troubling experience for passengers. In October last year, music composer Ricky Kej had tweeted that he had found a cockroach on his IndiGo flight when he was traveling from Patna to New Delhi.

“A cockroach travelling with us on IndiGo flight 6E2064 from Patna to Delhi on the 13th of October. I am sure it got a complimentary meal,” he had written on his handle.

IndiGo is not only aircraft, in recent times, with whom passengers have had a difficult experience. An United Nations official had criticised Air India in March for their poor service and sorry state of maintenance. The official wrote on Twitter about the presence of cockroaches and absence of "entertainment/call buttons/reading lights" on the aircraft.

