Cockroach found on IndiGo flight, passenger calls it 'unacceptable' Watch

An IndiGo flight from Mumbai to Bhubaneswar came under the scanner on Friday when a cockroach was found on a passenger's tray table. In a video shared on Twitter, the cockroach can be seen roaming around the table when the passenger is having his snack.
The passenger expressed disappointment at the service given by the airline and said that it is "it is absolutely unhygienic and completely unacceptable,".
India's most profitable air carrier Indigo Airlines served me food and immediately cockroach appeared and had a bite too.
This is the same Airlines which never apologizes when there is a flight delay / cancel / excess baggage even by 1 kg.
Now they are apologizing many a times… pic.twitter.com/xuc9JK3Hf3
— Sudipto Chowdhuri (@SudiptoTalks) April 7, 2023
“A cockroach travelling with us on IndiGo flight 6E2064 from Patna to Delhi on the 13th of October. I am sure it got a complimentary meal,” he had written on his handle.
A cockroach travelling with us on @IndiGo6E flight 6E2064 from Patna to Delhi on the 13th of October. I am sure it got a complimentary meal :-) @MoCA_GoI pic.twitter.com/EBOZpfcxym
— Ricky Kej (@rickykej) October 14, 2022
