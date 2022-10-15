English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    you are here: HomeNewsTrends

    Nikhil Chinapa finds insect on Vistara flight, shares video

    DJ Nikhil Chinapa tweeted a video of an insect crawling inside his Vistara flight early this morning.

    Moneycontrol News
    October 15, 2022 / 04:37 PM IST
    Screengrab from video tweeted by @nikhilchinapa

    Screengrab from video tweeted by @nikhilchinapa


    DJ Nikhil Chinapa tweeted a video of an insect crawling inside his Vistara flight early this morning. The video came minutes after he slammed the airline for sending unsolicited messages about booking sanitised cabs with their cab partner.

    “It’s funny you mention providing sanitised cabs. Perhaps start with sanitising your planes first, Vistara?” Nikhil Chinapa tweeted. His video shows a small insect crawling across a seat.

    Before this, Chinapa had asked the airline to stop spamming him with messages about the facility to avail sanitised cabs in Mumbai. “Dear Vistara, please STOP! I don’t want to book a cab and I DID NOT opt for you to constantly and repeatedly violate my privacy by sending me unsolicited messages,” he had tweeted.

    Vistara has not yet responded to the video.

    Only a day earlier, Grammy-winning composer Ricky Kej had found a cockroach on his IndiGo flight. Kej was travelling from Patna to Delhi on Thursday when he noticed the cockroach crawling near a window of the aircraft. “A cockroach travelling with us on IndiGo flight 6E2064 from Patna to Delhi on the 13th of October. I am sure it got a complimentary meal,” he tweeted, tagging both IndiGo and the Ministry of Civil Aviation.

    Close

    Related stories

    The airline responded to his tweet, saying that insects sometimes found a way inside the airplane even though cleaning and fumigation is carried out before every flight.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #IndiGo #Nikhil Chinapa #Ricky Kej #Vistara
    first published: Oct 15, 2022 04:36 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.