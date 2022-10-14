English
    ‘Insects find a way’: IndiGo’s response after composer tweets about cockroach on flight

    A cockroach travelling with us on IndiGo flight 6E2064 from Patna to Delhi on the 13th of October," tweeted Ricky Kej alongside a video of the insect.

    Moneycontrol News
    October 14, 2022 / 06:25 PM IST
    Screengrabs from a video tweeted by Ricky Kej (@rickykej/Twitter)

    Screengrabs from a video tweeted by Ricky Kej (@rickykej/Twitter)


    Grammy-winning composer Ricky Kej was unpleasantly surprised to find a cockroach on his IndiGo flight and tweeted a video of the insect, tagging the airline.

    The music composer was on an IndiGo flight from Patna to Delhi on Thursday when he noticed the cockroach crawling near a window of the aircraft.

    “A cockroach travelling with us on IndiGo flight 6E2064 from Patna to Delhi on the 13th of October. I am sure it got a complimentary meal,” Ricky Kej tweeted, tagging both IndiGo and the Ministry of Civil Aviation.

    The airline responded to his tweet, saying that insects sometimes found a way inside the airplane even though cleaning and fumigation is carried out before every flight.

    “Mr Kej, while stringent cleaning and fumigation is done before every flight, at times, these insects find a way inside. In any such case, customers may reach out to our crew as they're always there to help,” IndiGo tweeted in response.

    In May, the US-born, Indian-origin composer had slammed the “pathetic state of immigration” at Bengaluru International Airport, saying that he had to stand in line for over an hour. He added that the long queues presented a poor image of India in front of international tourists and offered several suggestions for streamlining the immigration process.

    Ricky Kej won the Grammy for Best New Age Album in 2015 for ‘Winds Of Samsara’.
