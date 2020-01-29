Indian Railways may adopt airlines' policy of banning unruly passengers: Report

After several Indian airlines issued a suspension on comedian Kunal Kamra from flying with them, the Indian Railways might also consider to ban passengers who behave in an abusive or unruly manner on trains, according to an IANS published by Mint.

Railway officials said that passengers who pose a threat to Railway Ministry officials and fellow travellers would be temporarily banned.

A senior railway ministry official told IANS, “Looking at the growing trend of passengers going unruly during flight and risking the lives of other passengers, the railways is also mulling to ban such passengers for a few months.”

The official went on to state that the ban will work similarly to how an airline ban functions. He said that anyone who finds themselves on a no-fly list would also be added to the no-travel list on Indian Railways. The Railways will take the list of banned passengers from the airlines and then add it to their systems, barring such passengers from booking tickets.

The official also said that the proposed ban being considered would not allow the passenger to book railway tickets for six months, cutting off two of the most convenient methods of long-distance travel within India.