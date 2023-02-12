IIT graduate laid off by Microsoft gets support from Twitter: 'Makes me tearful'

Like several others who have been laid off by tech giants, the former Microsoft employee took to Twitter to share the update that he was laid off and to look for better job opportunities. (Representative image)

An IIT alumnus, who was recently laid off by Microsoft, has received overwhelming support from Twitter users after he shared the news on social media.

Koustuv Saha was a senior researcher with Microsoft Research and is an alumnus of IIT Kharagpur. He had completed his PhD from Georgia Tech's School of Interactive Computing in the US.

Like several others who have been laid off by tech giants, Saha took to Twitter to share the update that he was laid off and to look for better job opportunities, but what he perhaps did not expect was the outpouring of positive messages and encouragement he received.

Saha said that the layoff hit his confidence because he had started working with Microsoft Research a little over a year ago after completing his PhD.



I am laid off from @MSFTResearch MTL. It hasn't quite sunk in, but it has hit my confidence to lose the job I started a little over a year ago after PhD. I loved the people around me. I would have liked to reflect more, but amidst the uncertainties, I need a new job. #opentowork

— Koustuv Saha (@kous2v) February 10, 2023

Soon, people who have worked with Saha responded to his message with words of encouragement.

"This is so baffling to me -- you’ve been such a superstar! The organisation that snaps you up will be very lucky," commented Sanjay Kairam (@skairam). Another Twitter user Kalikabali (@kalikabali) wrote, "I am so very sorry to hear this. Koustuv. Please believe that this has nothing at all to do with your abilities -- you are an amazing researcher. Sending all the positive vibes for something good to come your way.

"So sorry to hear this, Koustuv. I have really enjoyed collaborating with you. You are an amazing researcher, human being, and friend. As you know, I had to wind down my startup and it was very hard on me. Things worked out for the better. I’m sure they will for you too," said Sameer Segal (@sameersegal) a Microsoft Research employee.

"Koustuv, you're a rare find in both your research work and as a person! The job market is lucky to have you entering the scene. Brace yourself, because the doors of opportunity are about to swing wide open for a rockstar like you," commented Adwait Sharma (@adwait_sharma).

Responding to all the praise and support, Saha tweeted, "I cannot imagine the enormous love and support I have been receiving in the last day and a half. Each msg is really touching and makes me tearful. I really hope I can pay this back to the community someday. You all are awesome; you really make me reinforce my faith in humanity."



I cannot imagine the enormous love and support I have been receiving in the last day and a half. Each msg is really touching and makes me tearful. I really hope I can pay this back to the community someday. Y'all are awesome; you really make me reinforce my faith in humanity.

— Koustuv Saha (@kous2v) February 11, 2023

In January, Microsoft had announced that it would be laying off 10,000 employees. The company said it is cutting jobs in response to "macroeconomic conditions and changing customer priorities".

