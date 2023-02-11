Yahoo announces plan to shed 20% of its workforce

Yahoo India

As layoffs in big tech companies like Google and Microsoft continue, Yahoo also joined the bandwagon and announced that it will shed 20 percent of its workforce.

Roughly 1,700 jobs will be lost in this round of restructuring and most of the cuts will be felt in the company’s ad tech division. Yahoo said it will start the process by cutting 1,000 jobs this week.

Speaking with Axios, Yahoo CEO Jim Lanzone said the changes would be, “tremendously beneficial for the profitability of Yahoo overall”, and it will allow the company to invest in more parts of its business that are profitable.

Lanzone said that the reason for the cuts was, “within the context of creating a better business plan,” for the ad tech division going forward.

Yahoo’s strategy to compete with Meta and Google in the ad tech business was to offer “unified stack solutions” that packaged all their offerings into one.

He said that despite, “many years of effort and investment, this strategy was not profitable and struggled to live up to our high standards across the entire stack.”

The restructuring will create a new division called Yahoo Advertising, which will focus on ad sales teams.

While he did not put a number on the amount of jobs that will be lost, Lanzone confirmed that the layoffs will affect 50 percent of the ad tech units’ current staff, and will account for 20 percent of the company’s overall staff.