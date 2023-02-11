English
    Yahoo announces plan to shed 20% of its workforce

    Most of the job cuts will come from the company's ad tech division

    Moneycontrol News
    February 11, 2023 / 03:32 PM IST
    Yahoo India

    As layoffs in big tech companies like Google and Microsoft continue, Yahoo also joined the bandwagon and announced that it will shed 20 percent of its workforce.

    Roughly 1,700 jobs will be lost in this round of restructuring and most of the cuts will be felt in the company’s ad tech division. Yahoo said it will start the process by cutting 1,000 jobs this week.

    Speaking with Axios, Yahoo CEO Jim Lanzone said the changes would be, “tremendously beneficial for the profitability of Yahoo overall”, and it will allow the company to invest in more parts of its business that are profitable.