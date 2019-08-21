App
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Aug 21, 2019 08:29 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Huawei P Smart Pro accidentally listed on Android Enterprise Directory before official launch

The smartphone is said to be a successor of the P Smart that was launched in December last year.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Huawei’s yet-to-be-released smartphone, the P Smart Pro, has been listed on Google’s Android Enterprise Solutions Directory. The smartphone is said to be a successor of the P Smart that was launched in December last year. The Enterprise Directory listing has revealed some specifications of the device.

The Android Directory listing has now been taken down. However, details of the P Smart Pro are available on the internet.

Huawei P Smart Pro would sport a 6.5-inch all-screen design with minimum bezels on the sides. This is a significant upgrade over the P Smart, which has a 5.65-inch display. The listing also reveals that it would get 4GB RAM and 64GB internal memory. In terms of software, the P Smart Pro would boot on Android 9.0 out-of-the-box.

Close

The listing also reveals the presence of a fingerprint scanner. It is currently unclear if the smartphone would feature the fingerprint scanner under the display or have it mounted at the rear.

related news

There is no information available on the processor or the camera specifications. The standard P Smart features Kirin 659 SoC. It is possible that the Pro variant may get either Kirin 710 or 810 under the hood.

The all-screen design makes it clear that the P Smart Pro would feature a pop-up selfie camera.

There is no word on the release or availability of the P Smart Pro.

First Published on Aug 21, 2019 08:29 pm

