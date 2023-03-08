Vedanta's Anil Agarwal recollects playing Holi in Bihar with 'very less money in pocket'

Anil Agarwal celebrates Holi with granddaughter Mahii. (Image credit: @AnilAgarwal_Ved/Twitter)

Vedanta chairperson Anil Agarwal on Wednesday shared his memories of playing Holi in Bihar, his hometown. The billionaire businessman shared a photo of him playing with gulal with his granddaughter Mahii.

"When I used to celebrate Holi in Bihar, we would start playing with colours, sing songs, play drums and smear everyone with colours a day early," he wrote on Twitter. "I must say that I used to enjoy the festival the most even though I had very less money in my pocket."



My memories of holi are just as colourful as this festival… When i used to celibrate holi in Bihar, hum apni bholi sharaaraton ki tayari kayi din pehle hi shuru kar dete the. hum sab milkar holi ke geet gaate, dholak bajaate, gulaal se sabko rang lagate, aur .....(1/3) pic.twitter.com/boizLlUHIS

Although Anil Agarwal used the example of "Holika dahan" as a sign of the victory of good over evil, the businessman has been experiencing troubled waters after the Centre opposed Vedanta's deal with Hindustan Zinc (HZL) to sell its international zinc assets. Vedanta on January 19 said its board has given a nod to the proposed sale for a cash consideration of $2,981 million.

The government, however, has opposed the deal stating that it's against the interest of minority shareholders and violates corporate governance norms.

Earlier this week, the Vedanta chief requested the government to divest its remaining 29 percent stake in Hindustan Zinc as it had agreed to sell 100 percent stake 20 years ago. Agarwal said that the company has to be run by the board and not by the government.

"Government has agreed that they will sell 100 percent share 20 years back. So how much will you hold our leg and not allow us to run? They have to take a decision to disinvest this 29 percent. The company has to be run by the board and not by the government," he told CNBC-TV18 in a recent interview.

