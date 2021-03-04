Himachal-born Jay Chaudhry is 9th richest Indian after net worth rises by 271% in 2020

Himachal Pradesh-born Jay Chaudhry, the owner of the cybersecurity firm Zscaler, is among the top-10 Indian billionaires in the USA, as per the 10th edition of Hurun Global Rich List.

Born as Jagtar Singh in Panoh village of Himachal Pradesh’s Una district, Chaudhry climbed 577 spots in Hurun Global Rich List 2021.

The soaring wealth has grabbed him a spot among India’s top ten richest, where he stands at the 9th position.

Chaudhry is now a US citizen and the CEO of Zscaler, a cyber-security company. Chaudhry and his family own 45% of the Nasdaq-listed Zscaler, which is today worth $28 billion.

As per reports, Chaudhry used to walk 4 km every day to his school and his teachers remember him as a brilliant student and a class topper. He graduated from BHU, Varanasi, and later got master's and MBA degrees from the University of Cincinnati.

According to the Hurun list, Chaudhry's net worth rose by 271 percent in 2020 to $13 billion. The shift to digital technologies amid the COVID-19 pandemic⁠ significantly contributed to the rise of the security firm's wealth.

With a net worth of 6.9 billion US dollars, Chaudhry was included in the 2020 Forbes 400 list of richest people in America, positioned 85th in the list. He was one among the seven Indian-Americans who made the list.

According to the Hurun list Besides Jay, there are a total of 208 Indian billionaires in the world, including 32 living outside the country. Of these, around 61 billionaires in India reside in Mumbai, followed by Delhi with 40 and Bengaluru at 22.