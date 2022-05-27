English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:Attend Algo Convention Live, 2 Days & 12+ Speakers at best offer Rs.999/-, exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
    you are here: HomeNewsTrendsHealth

    Sun Pharma acquires Uractiv portfolio from Fiterman Pharma in Romania

    The company’s unit – SC Terapia SA, Romania – has acquired the Uractiv portfolio, which comprises food supplements, including minerals, vitamins and adjuvants; cosmetics and medical devices used for maintaining urinary tract health.

    PTI
    May 27, 2022 / 12:37 PM IST
    Representative image.

    Representative image.

    Drug major Sun Pharma on Friday said its subsidiary has acquired the Uractiv portfolio from Fiterman Pharma in Romania.

    The company’s unit – SC Terapia SA, Romania – has acquired the Uractiv portfolio, which comprises food supplements, including minerals, vitamins and adjuvants; cosmetics and medical devices used for maintaining urinary tract health.

    The Mumbai-based drugmaker, however, did not disclose the financial details of the deal.

    Uractiv is the leading brand in its category in Romania, trusted by consumers for more than 10 years, Sun Pharma said in a statement.

    The portfolio includes 12 SKUs (stock-keeping units), which have annualised revenues of around USD 8.7 million.

    Close

    The products cater to both adults and children.

    "This acquisition is in line with our strategy to further expand our non-prescription product basket in Romania and neighbouring markets,” Sun Pharma EVP & Head-Generic R&D, Generic Global BD and Emerging Markets, Aalok Shanghvi said.

    The drugmaker has a strong presence in Romania, with Terapia being the number one company in the generics and OTC market, he added.

    "We will leverage our robust marketing and distribution strengths to grow these brands further,” Shanghvi stated.

    Shares of the company were trading 0.35 per cent down at Rs 900.20 apiece on the BSE.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    PTI
    Tags: #Business #Fiterman Pharma #Health #Romania #Sun pharma #Uractiv
    first published: May 27, 2022 12:37 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.