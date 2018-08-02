Smart ways to lose baby weight

For many women, achieving an ideal weight post pregnancy can be a task. It can be stressful to adjust to a new routine, while recovering from childbirth.

Despite what is seen as a celebrity story or on the cover of a women’s magazine, losing weight after pregnancy takes time.

While counting calories can help you access how much you are eating, it can also ensure that you’re getting enough nutrition as advised by the doctor. Additionally, eating food that is high in fibre has been shown to help with weight loss.

The food you have around can have a major effect on what you eat. By stocking up healthy snacks like nuts, cut vegetables, fruits and yoghurt, you can ensure you have something close in case you feel hungry.

A good way to return to your exercise days is to join a group of new mothers with the same goal, which will keep you motivated.

Nevertheless, carrying some extra weight post pregnancy is common. The best and most achievable way to lose weight is through breastfeeding and a healthy diet as advised by your doctor.