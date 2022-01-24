Coronavirus Omicron India LIVE: 3.06 lakh new COVID-19 cases in India; positivity rate at 20.75%

Coronavirus Omicron India LIVE: According to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday, the country had logged 3,33,533 new coronavirus infections, taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 3,92,37,264. The active cases increased to 21,87,205, while the death toll has climbed to 4,89,409 with 525 fresh fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.

Meanwhile,

Delhi reported 9,197 new COVID-19 cases and 35 related deaths yesterday while Mumbai recorded 2,550 new infections and 13 deaths. Bengaluru posted a much higher daily figure of 26,299 cases.

According to a preliminary analysis by IIT Madras, India’s R-value which indicates the rate of spread of coronavirus has further reduced to 1.57 in the week from January 14-21 and the national peak of the third wave of the infection is expected to come in the next fortnight.

R-value indicates the number of people an infected person can spread the disease to. A pandemic is considered to end if this value goes below 1.

According to the analysis shared by IIT Madras, the R-value was recorded at 1.57 between January 14 and January 21.

The number was recorded at 2.2 in the week of January 7-13 while it was 4 from January 1-6 and 2.9 from December.