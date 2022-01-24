MARKET NEWS

January 24, 2022 / 09:25 AM IST

Coronavirus Omicron India LIVE: 3.06 lakh new COVID-19 cases in India; positivity rate at 20.75%

Coronavirus Omicron India LIVE: Delhi reported 9,197 new COVID-19 cases and 35 related deaths yesterday while Mumbai recorded 2,550 new infections and 13 deaths. Bengaluru posted a much higher daily figure of 26,299 cases.

According to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday, the country had logged 3,33,533 new coronavirus infections, taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 3,92,37,264. The active cases increased to 21,87,205, while the death toll has climbed to 4,89,409 with 525 fresh fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.

Meanwhile,

Delhi reported 9,197 new COVID-19 cases and 35 related deaths yesterday while Mumbai recorded 2,550 new infections and 13 deaths. Bengaluru posted a much higher daily figure of 26,299 cases.

According to a preliminary analysis by IIT Madras, India’s R-value which indicates the rate of spread of coronavirus has further reduced to 1.57 in the week from January 14-21 and the national peak of the third wave of the infection is expected to come in the next fortnight.

R-value indicates the number of people an infected person can spread the disease to. A pandemic is considered to end if this value goes below 1.

According to the analysis shared by IIT Madras, the R-value was recorded at 1.57 between January 14 and January 21.

The number was recorded at 2.2 in the week of January 7-13 while it was 4 from January 1-6 and 2.9 from December.
  • January 24, 2022 / 09:25 AM IST

    Coronavirus Omicron LIVE Updates | 2,234 new COVID-19 cases in Thane district, 5 deaths

    With the addition of 2,234 new cases of coronavirus, the infection count in Maharashtra's Thane district has gone up to 6,92,835, an official said on Monday. These new cases were reported on Sunday, he said. These new cases were reported on Sunday, he said. Five more people also succumbed to the viral infection, raising the death toll in the district to 11,713, he said, adding that the COVID-19 mortality rate in Thane was 1.69 per cent. In neighbouring Palghar district, the COVID-19 case count has gone up to 1,60,260, while the death toll stands at 3,358, another official said.

  • January 24, 2022 / 09:09 AM IST

    Coronavirus Omicron LIVE Updates | 3.06 lakh new COVID-19 cases in India; positivity rate at 20.75%

    India on January 24 reported 3,06,064 new COVID cases, 27,469 less cases than yesterday. The country reported 439 deaths, and 2,43,495 recoveries in the last 24 hours. India's active caseload currently stands at 22,49,335. The recovery rate currently at 93.07%. 2,43,495 recoveries in the last 24 hours increases Total Recoveries to 3,68,04,145. 162.26 cr vaccine doses have been administered so far under Nationwide Vaccination Drive. The daily positivity rate is at 20.75% while the weekly positivity rate is 17.03%.

  • January 24, 2022 / 08:48 AM IST

    Coronavirus Omicron LIVE Updates | Covid-19 vaccines don't affect fertility, study asserts 

    The study published in the 'American Journal of Epidemiology' asserts that COVID-19 vaccination does not appear to affect fertility. The prospective study of couples trying to conceive found no association between COVID-19 vaccination and fecundability -- the probability of conception per menstrual cycle -- in female or male partners who received the Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, or Johnson & Johnson vaccines. (ANI)

  • January 24, 2022 / 08:45 AM IST

    Coronavirus Omicron LIVE Updates | Doctors, nurses among 50 personnel of Rajkot civil hospital who test COVID-19 positive

    Around 50 staffers of the civil hospital in Gujarat's Rajkot city, including doctors and nurses, have tested coronavirus positive, an official said Sunday. Since none of them are in a serious condition, they are undergoing treatment in home isolation, Superintendent of Civil Hospital R S Trivedi said. "Healthcare staff members of the hospital, who come in direct contact with the patients, were tested for COVID-19. Almost 50 of them, including paramedical staff, nurses and doctors, were found infected. But the good thing is that nobody is in a serious condition, and most of them are in home isolation," he told reporters. Gujarat on Sunday reported 16,617 new COVID-19 cases, the lowest in the last five days, which raised the tally of infections to 10,62,555, the state health department said.

  • January 24, 2022 / 08:33 AM IST

    Coronavirus Omicron LIVE Updates | Over 21,900 Families Who Lost Member to Covid Given Rs 50,000 Ex-gratia: Delhi Govt

    A total of 21,914 families who have lost their loved ones to COVID-19 in Delhi have received a one-time ex-gratia of Rs 50,000 from the Delhi Disaster Response Fund (DDRF), officials said on Sunday. This amount is in addition to the financial aid of Rs 50,000 being provided by the city government under the ‘Mukhyamantri COVID-19 Pariwar Aarthik Sahayata Yojana’

  • January 24, 2022 / 08:23 AM IST

    Coronavirus Omicron LIVE Updates | Europe could be headed for pandemic 'endgame': WHO 

    The Omicron variant has moved the Covid-19 pandemic into a new phase and could bring it to an end in Europe, the WHO Europe director said Sunday. "It's plausible that the region is moving towards a kind of pandemic endgame," Hans Kluge told AFP in an interview, adding that Omicron could infect 60 percent of Europeans by March. Once the current surge of Omicron sweeping across Europe subsides, "there will be for quite some weeks and months a global immunity, either thanks to the vaccine or because people have immunity due to the infection, and also lowering seasonality". "We anticipate that there will be a period of quiet before Covid-19 may come back towards the end of the year, but not necessarily the pandemic coming back," Kluge said.

     

  • January 24, 2022 / 08:17 AM IST

    Coronavirus Omicron LIVE Updates | Thousands march in Washington against Covid vaccine mandates

    Waving signs denouncing President Joe Biden and calling for "freedom," several thousand people demonstrated in Washington Sunday against what some described as the "tyranny" of Covid-19 vaccine mandates in the United States. Speaker after speaker -- including notorious anti-vaxxer Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who compared vaccine mandates to the Holocaust -- took to the microphone in front of the white marble Lincoln Memorial to decry the rules. Like other Covid restrictions aimed at reining in a disease that has infected more than 70 million people in the United States, killed more than 865,000 and brought much of daily life around the globe to a stuttering halt for two years and counting, vaccine mandates have become a deeply polarizing political issue. "Mandates and freedoms don't mix, like oil and water," another speaker said. "Breathe. Inhale God, exhale fear," exhorted yet another to applause from the crowd, made up of people of all ages, including children, and largely unmasked. "I'm not anti-vaccine, but I'm anti this vaccine," Michelle, a 61-year-old physical therapist from Virginia who declined to give her last name, told AFP. 

  • January 24, 2022 / 08:08 AM IST

    Coronavirus Omicron LIVE Updates | US President Joe Biden tells citizen to get their booster shot

  • January 24, 2022 / 08:04 AM IST

    Coronavirus Omicron LIVE Updates | Students' physical presence not mandatory in Maharashtra schools, says Aaditya Thackeray

    As schools re-open in Maharashtra today, Aaditya Thackeray has said that students physical clases is not mandatory. "We've not made students' physical presence mandatory in schools. A few districts are opening schools, a few districts are not. Parents may send their wards with permission. We request everyone to follow COVID19-appropriate behaviour," he said.

     
     

  • January 24, 2022 / 07:58 AM IST

    Coronavirus Omicron LIVE Updates | Uttarakhand Govt extends COVID restrictions in the state till January 31

    ​In a letter dated January 22, Uttarakhand Govt extends COVID restrictions in the state till January 31. All Anganwadi Centres and educational institutions up to 12th standard to remain closed, online classes to continue.

  • January 24, 2022 / 07:57 AM IST

    Hello and welcome to the coronavirus omicron LIVE blog. We will update you with all the latest news related to the virus from around the world.

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.