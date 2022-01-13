MARKET NEWS

Mumbai sees a dip in COVID cases; 13,702 infected and 6 deaths

The dip comes in a day after the city reported 16,420 new positive cases on January 12 which was around 41 per cent more than the previous day, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) had said.

Moneycontrol News
January 13, 2022 / 08:15 PM IST
Mumbai on January 13 reported 13,702 new COVID-19 cases and six deaths in the last 24 hours.  With this, the active cases in the financial capital stands at 95,123.

The dip in cases comes a day after the city reported 16,420 new positive cases on January 12 which was around 41 per cent more than the previous day.

The city had been witnessing a drop in daily cases after reporting the highest ever 20,971 cases on January 7. On Tuesday, it had reported 11,647 cases, while two patients had succumbed to the infection that day.

Meanwhile, Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar also said the numbers of COVID-19 cases and its fast spreading variant Omircon were slowing coming down in the city, and appealed to citizens to get vaccinated against the viral infection.

In a recorded video message issued by the mayor's office, Pednekar said out of those who died due to COVID-19 so far since February 2021, 94 per cent people were unvaccinated.
first published: Jan 13, 2022 08:15 pm

