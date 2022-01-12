COVID-19 cases coming down in Mumbai, says Mayor Kishori Pednekar; appeals to citizens to get vaccinated

COVID-19 vaccine (Representational image)

Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar on Wednesday said the numbers of COVID-19 cases and its fast spreading variant Omircon were slowing coming down in the city, and appealed to citizens to get vaccinated against the viral infection.

In a recorded video message issued by the mayor’s office, Pednekar said out of those who died due to COVID-19 so far since February 2021, 94 per cent people were unvaccinated.

The Maharashtra capital on Tuesday reported 11,647 new COVID-19 cases, a drop of 2,001 from the previous day and fourth straight day of downward trend, taking the tally to 9,39,867, while two more patients succumbed to the infection, according to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

On Wednesday, Pednekar said the number of COVID-19 and Omicron cases reported daily is going down, but at the same time it is necessary that everyone should get vaccinated against the disease.

"Everyone should get vaccinated. Be vaccinated,” Pednekar appealed to people.

She also said that even if vaccinated people get infected, they develop mild synonyms.

After the outbreak of the pandemic in March 2020, Mumbai reported its highest-ever 20,971 cases on January 7 this year and since then, the number of daily infections has been declining.

Mumbai had reported 20,318 last Saturday, 19,474 on Sunday and 13,648 on Monday.

The highest daily case count during the second wave was 11,163, recorded on April 4, 2021.

BMC Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal on Tuesday said the daily COVID-19 cases and positivity rate have come down significantly in the last few days.

He appealed to citizens not to panic and instead strictly follow COVID-19-related rules like wearing face masks.