Madhya Pradesh crosses 3-crore vaccination mark; CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan hopeful of 100% inoculation soon

Over three crore doses of vaccines against COVID-19 have been administered to people in Madhya Pradesh so far as against the eligible population of 5.40 crore, and Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has expressed confidence that the state will soon achieve the target of 100 inoculation.

As part of the vaccination drive against the pandemic, 3,00,98,663 doses have so far been administered to citizens in MP, including 2,51,95,270 people who have got the first dose while 49,03,393 have received both the doses, officials said on Thursday.

According to a health official, 5.40 crore people are eligible for vaccination against COVID-19 in the state.

The MP Public Relations Department claimed the state created a record on Wednesday by administering 10,34,384 doses to people in one day, which it said was the highest in the country.

“Because of the people's awareness and willingness to defeat corona, the state will soon achieve the target of 100 per cent vaccination,” Chouhan said on Wednesday.

He thanked people of the state for creating the record of maximum vaccinations in one day in the country.

Among the total vaccinations done so far in MP, Indore district, which is the state's industrial hub, is on top with 30,18,551 inoculations, followed by state capital Bhopal-18,86,239 and Jabalpur -13,98,640 jabs, officials said.

According to Indore's vaccination officer Dr Tarun Gupta, 3,10,611 people aged 60 and above have received the first dose so far in the district, against the target set in April of vaccinating 3,01,343 people from the category.