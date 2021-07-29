MARKET NEWS

July 29, 2021 / 12:00 PM IST

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Kerala to impose complete lockdown on weekend amid surging COVID-19 cases

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India has so far administered over 44.61 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccine, the Health Ministry said.

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India logged 43,509 new coronavirus infections taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to  3,15,28,114, while the active cases registered an increase for the second consecutive day, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday. The death toll climbed to 4,22,662 with 640 fresh fatalities. The active cases have increased to 4,03,840
and comprise 1.28 percent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 97.38 percent, the data updated at 8 am showed. An increase of 4,404 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The weekly positivity rate was recorded at  2.38 percent, according to the ministry. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 3,07,01,612, while the case fatality rate stands at 1.34 percent, the data stated. Cumulative vaccine doses administered so far has reached 45.07 crore under the nationwide vaccination drive. India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.It went past  60 lakh on September 28,  70 lakh on  October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19. The country crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23.
  • July 29, 2021 / 12:00 PM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | 6-member Central team to visit Kerala as it still reports high number of Covid cases

    The Union Health Ministry will depute a six-member team to Kerala for effective COVID-19 management as the state reports a spike in daily cases.
    The team headed by National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) Director S K Singh will reach Kerala Friday and visit some districts reporting a high case positivity rate, the Health Ministry said in a statement.

    In a tweet, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said, "The Central government is sending six-member team to Kerala headed by NCDC Director. As a large number of COVID cases are still being reported in Kerala, the team will aid state''s ongoing efforts in COVID-19 management." The ministry''s statement said the team will work closely with state health authorities, take a stock of the ground situation and recommend necessary public health interventions to contain the spread of the virus.

    With an active caseload of 1.54 lakh as of latest update, Kerala accounts for 37.1 per cent of the total active cases in the country. Average daily cases being reported in the state are above 17,443. The state has also reported a high case positivity of 12.93 per cent cumulatively and 11.97 per cent weekly. Six districts are reporting more than 10 per cent weekly positivity, the statement stated.

  • July 29, 2021 / 11:50 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Pole vaulter Kendricks positive for COVID

    American world-champion pole vaulter Sam Kendricks will miss the Olympics after testing positive for COVID-19. Kendricks’ dad posted on social media that his son had no symptoms but was informed while in Tokyo that he tested positive and was out of the competition. The U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee confirmed the news and said Kendricks has been placed in isolation at a hotel. He is being supported by the USOPC and USA Track and Field. Kendricks won the bronze medal at the 2016 Olympics and took gold at the last two world championships. He holds the American record at 19 feet, 10 ½ inches (6.06 meters). 

  • July 29, 2021 / 11:41 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Twitter, Apple, Google impose mandatory mask policy, vaccination for employees over Delta COVID-19 variant fears

    Twitter is once again shutting its reopened offices in the US after a spike in cases of the Delta COVID-19 variant in the country. Twitter also paused future office re-openings. It had started allowing employees back to its campuses in San Francisco and New York at 50 percent capacity about a fortnight ago after keeping them shut for more than 16 months.

    Besides Twitter, other big tech companies including Alphabet’s Google said it would require employees in the United States to be vaccinated for stepping into its campuses, in an effort to get its workers immunised against COVID-19. Google also said on Wednesday it would extend its work-from-home policy through October 18 due to a recent rise in cases caused by the Delta variant across different regions.

    Many tech companies including Microsoft Corp and Uber have said they expect employees to return to the office, months after pandemic-induced lockdowns forced them to shift to working remotely. San Francisco-based ride-hailing company Lyft Inc, which had already made vaccinations mandatory for employees returning to the office, postponed its reopening to February from September.

    According to a Deadline report, streaming giant Netflix Inc has also implemented a policy mandating vaccinations for the cast and crew on all its US productions. Apple Inc plans to restore its mask requirement policy at most of its US retail stores, both for customers and staff, even if they are vaccinated, Bloomberg News reported With a spike in COVID-19 cases in the United States due to highly infectious Delta variant, health authorities on Tuesday said Americans fully vaccinated against COVID-19 should go back to wearing masks in indoor public places in regions where the coronavirus is spreading rapidly.

  • July 29, 2021 / 11:30 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Australia athletes isolating as US pole vaulter Sam Kendricks tested COVID positive

    Multiple members of Australia's track and field team were placed in isolation on the eve of the Tokyo Olympics athletics competition on Thursday after US pole vaulter Sam Kendricks tested positive for coronavirus. Athletics Australia said members of the team were isolating after US chiefs confirmed two-time world champion Kendricks was out of the Tokyo Games after a positive COVID-19 test.

    "Members of Australia's track and field team at the Tokyo Olympic Games are isolating in their rooms as a precautionary measure following news of a Covid-positive finding with a member of the US track and field team," Athletics Australia said in statement. "Members of the Australian track and field team are now undergoing testing procedures in line with Australian Olympic team protocols."

    The statement did not say how many athletes were involved but the Sydney Morning Herald reported the entire 63-strong track and field team had been told to isolate. Kendricks earlier became the latest high-profile withdrawal from the Olympics after testing positive for coronavirus. "We are saddened to confirm that Sam Kendricks tested positive for Covid-19 and will not compete in the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020," the United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee said on Twitter. Organisers announced a daily record of 24 new Games-related cases on Thursday, three of whom are athletes, taking the overall number of positive cases to 193. The figures do not include all cases at airports and in training camps.

  • July 29, 2021 / 11:20 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | After suspending EUA request, Brazil now shelves import authorisation of Covaxin

    After suspending the proposed clinical trials of Bharat Bioetch's COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin and a request for Emergency Use Authorisation, Brazil now has suspended its decision to import four million doses of the jab into that country. According to a statement issued by the National Health Surveillance Agency of Brazil, Anvisa its Collegiate Board on Tuesday took a decision to suspend the exceptional and temporary authorisation for import and distribution of Covaxin after Bharat Biotech informed the South America government about the termination of its pact with its Brazilian partners.

    "The Collegiate Board of Anvisaunanimously decided, on Tuesday (27/7), to provisionally suspend the exceptional and temporary authorisation for import and distribution of the vaccine against Covid-19-Covaxin, requested by the Ministry of Health," Anvisa said in statement posted on its website. Bharat Biotech on July 23 said it terminated the MoU it entered with Precisa Medicamentos and Envixia Pharmaceuticals LLC for its COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin for Brazilian market. The termination of the MoU came after the deal with the Brazilian government for supply of 20 million doses of Covaxin landed in controversy and attracted investigation by authorities in that country.

  • July 29, 2021 / 11:10 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Here's why the CDC recommends wearing masks indoors even if you've been fully vaccinated against COVID-19

    What science supports masking after vaccination?

    Masks help stop the spread of the coronavirus. They’re a literal layer between you and any virus in the air and can help prevent infection.

    The reason public health officials are calling for more mask-wearing is that there is clear and mounting evidence that – though rare – breakthrough COVID-19 infections can occur in people who are fully vaccinated. This is particularly true with emerging variants of concern. The good news is that COVID-19 infection, if it does happen, is much less likely to lead to serious illness or death in vaccinated people.

    Some conditions make a breakthrough infection more likely in a vaccinated person: more virus circulating in the community, lower vaccination rates and more highly transmissible variants.

    If vaccinated people can get infected with the coronavirus, they can also spread it. Hence the CDC recommendation that vaccinated people remain masked in indoor public spaces to help stop viral transmission.

  • July 29, 2021 / 11:00 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Nearly 44 lakh doses administered on July 28, total coverage crosses 45 crore

    More than 43.92 lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses were administered in India on July 28, as per the Union Health Ministry's latest report. With that, the cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country crossed 45 crore. On the 194th day of the vaccination drive on July 28, 43,92,697 lakh beneficiaries received were given a dose of the vaccine, pushing total coverage to 45,07,06,257.

    Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh have administered more than 1 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccine in the age group 18-44 years, the Health Ministry said. "Also, Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Haryana, Jharkhand, Kerala, Telangana, Himachal Pradesh, Odisha, Punjab, Uttarakhand and West Bengal have vaccinated more than 10 lakh beneficiaries of the age group 18-44 years for the first dose of COVID vaccine," it added.

  • July 29, 2021 / 10:50 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Biocon Biologics sees traction in US biosimilars sales, no immediate plans for IPO

    Biocon Biologics, the subsidiary of Biocon that manufactures and distributes biosimilar and other biologic drugs globally expects its two key biosmilars Fulphila and Ogivri to gain double-digit market share in the U.S.,  the world's largest market for such drugs by value. Shreehas Tambe, deputy CEO, Biocon Biologics, told Moneycontrol in an interview that the company expects more patient footfalls in US hospitals in coming months which will help its two key biosimilars Fulphila and Ogvri improve market share.

    In addition Tambe said he expects growth to be fuelled by regulatory approvals of biosimilar Bevacizumab and biosimilar Aspart in the near-term. He said the company was not ready for IPO yet, as there are some regulatory approval and growth triggers which are lined up ahead. Tambe added that Biocon Biologics may determine the timing over the next couple of years.

    Read full interview here

  • July 29, 2021 / 10:40 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Kerala to impose complete lockdown on weekend amid surging COVID-19 cases

    Complete lockdown will be imposed in Kerala on July 31 and August 1 due to rising COVID-19 cases in the state, ANI tweeted.

  • July 29, 2021 / 10:31 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | India reports 43,509 new COVID-19 cases, 640 deaths

    India logged 43,509 new coronavirus infections taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to  3,15,28,114, while the active cases registered an increase for the second consecutive day, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday. The death toll climbed to 4,22,662 with 640 fresh fatalities. The active cases have increased to 4,03,840 and comprise 1.28 percent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 97.38 percent, the data updated at 8 am showed.

    An increase of 4,404 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The weekly positivity rate was recorded at  2.38 percent, according to the ministry. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 3,07,01,612, while the case fatality rate stands at 1.34 percent, the data stated. Cumulative vaccine doses administered so far has reached 45.07 crore under the nationwide vaccination drive.

    India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.It went past  60 lakh on September 28,  70 lakh on  October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19. The country crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23.

  • July 29, 2021 / 10:30 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Govt asks states/UTs to conduct state-specific serosurveys in consultation with ICMR

    The Centre has advised all states and Union territories to conduct seroprevalence surveys in consultation with the ICMR to generate district-level data on seroprevalence which is essential in formulating localised public health response measures. This was stated in a letter written by Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan to additional chief secretaries/principal secretaries/secretaries (Health) of all states/UTs, a statement by the Union health ministry said.

    The ministry also shared findings of the recent national serosurvey conducted by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) across 70 districts of the country, according to which the seroprevalence was found to be 79 percent among the surveyed population in Madhya Pradesh, 58 percent in Maharashtra, 44.4 percent in Kerala, 76.2 percent in Rajasthan, 75.9 percent in Bihar.

    It was 75.3 percent in Gujarat, 71.0 per cent in Uttar Pradesh, 69.8 percent in Karnataka, 69.2 in Tamil Nadu, 68.1 percent in Odisha, 66.5 in Punjab, 63.1 in Telangana, 50.3 in Assam and 60.9 in West Bengal. Referring to the findings of the fourth round of the national seroprevalence survey done by ICMR, the ministry has advised states/UTs to conduct the seroprevalence studies in their own regions in consultation with the ICMR, so that such studies follow a standardised protocol, and the findings can then be utilised by the respective state and UT to guide objective, transparent and evidence-based public health response to COVID-19. "The national serosurvey by ICMR was designed to capture the extent of the spread of Covid infection at the national level. Therefore, the national serosurvey results do not reflect the heterogeneity of seroprevalence between districts and even between states," the statement said.

  • July 29, 2021 / 10:20 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | No room for complacency in COVID fight, absolute case numbers still high: MHA to states

    The Union Home Ministry Wednesday said there is no room for complacency in the approach to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic as the absolute number of positive cases is still significantly high. Extending the existing pandemic guidelines till August 31, Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla also said there should be continuous focus on the five-fold strategy of 'test, track, treat, vaccinate and adhere to COVID-appropriate behaviour' for effective management of COVID-19.

    He also said there is a need to ensure adherence to Covid-appropriate behaviour (CAB) in all crowded places in view of the upcoming festivals. In his communication to all states and union territories, Bhalla said that with the decline in the number of active cases, states and UTs are reopening economic and other activities in a gradual manner.

    "While the decline in the number of cases is a matter of satisfaction, it may be noted that the absolute case numbers are still significantly high," he said. Therefore, the home secretary said, there is no room for complacency and the process of relaxing restrictions should be carefully calibrated, as has been reiterated in his earlier communications. Bhalla said the reproduction number of the virus, commonly known as the 'R' factor, is hovering just below 1 but is high in some of the states.

