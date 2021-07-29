Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Kerala to impose complete lockdown on weekend amid surging COVID-19 cases

July 29, 2021 / 11:41 AM IST

Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Twitter, Apple, Google impose mandatory mask policy, vaccination for employees over Delta COVID-19 variant fears

Twitter is once again shutting its reopened offices in the US after a spike in cases of the Delta COVID-19 variant in the country. Twitter also paused future office re-openings. It had started allowing employees back to its campuses in San Francisco and New York at 50 percent capacity about a fortnight ago after keeping them shut for more than 16 months.

Besides Twitter, other big tech companies including Alphabet’s Google said it would require employees in the United States to be vaccinated for stepping into its campuses, in an effort to get its workers immunised against COVID-19. Google also said on Wednesday it would extend its work-from-home policy through October 18 due to a recent rise in cases caused by the Delta variant across different regions.

Many tech companies including Microsoft Corp and Uber have said they expect employees to return to the office, months after pandemic-induced lockdowns forced them to shift to working remotely. San Francisco-based ride-hailing company Lyft Inc, which had already made vaccinations mandatory for employees returning to the office, postponed its reopening to February from September.

According to a Deadline report, streaming giant Netflix Inc has also implemented a policy mandating vaccinations for the cast and crew on all its US productions. Apple Inc plans to restore its mask requirement policy at most of its US retail stores, both for customers and staff, even if they are vaccinated, Bloomberg News reported With a spike in COVID-19 cases in the United States due to highly infectious Delta variant, health authorities on Tuesday said Americans fully vaccinated against COVID-19 should go back to wearing masks in indoor public places in regions where the coronavirus is spreading rapidly.