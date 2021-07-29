COVID-19 vaccine interchangeability, phase-III J&J trials to be discussed at expert panel meet

Representative image

Important discussions regarding coronavirus vaccines are on the table, as the Subject Expert Committee (SEC) of the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) is scheduled to meet on July 29. The committee will be discussing the interchangeability of COVID-19 vaccine doses and the final phase of trials of Johnson & Johnson’s single-dose jabs, reported News 18.

The expert panel will review the interchangeability protocol of Bharat Biotech's Covaxin and Serum Instititues' Covishiled- the two major vaccines being administered currently. There have been discussions around the supposed increased efficiency of mixing two different vaccines as the coronavirus continues to mutate and evolve.

The application of ‘interchangeability’ or mixing study protocol of the two vaccines has been moved by CMC Vellore.

The discussion on this becomes more prominent, as only a month ago German Chancellor Angela Merkel received two different vaccines. She was first administered AstraZeneca, following which her second jab was the Moderna Vaccine.

Several medical studies are underway to determine if the process could boost immunity or make a difference in common post-vaccination symptoms.

The committee will also discuss the application of Phase III clinical trials of Jannsen-Johnson and Johnson’s single-dose COVID-19 vaccine. Earlier this month, on July 2, Johnson & Johnson said that its single-shot vaccine has generated a strong and persistent activity against the Delta variant of the virus.

The SEC will also take up the application for the clinical trials for Phase II & III of Biological E’s COVID-19 vaccine for the pediatric population.

The application for interchangeability study protocol of Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin and Adenoviral Intranasal COVID-19 vaccine BBV154 by Bharat Biotech will also be presented to the expert group​, sources told News18.