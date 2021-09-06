MARKET NEWS

English
Lupin, TB Alliance join hands for new therapy for drug-resistant Tuberculosis

The Mumbai-based company said it intends to commercialise the medicine in around 140 countries and territories, including many of the highest TB burden nations around the world.

PTI
September 06, 2021 / 01:33 PM IST
Representative image

Drugmaker Lupin on Monday said non-profit drug developer TB Alliance has granted it a non-exclusive licence to manufacture anti-TB drug pretomanid as part of the three-drug BPaL regimen.

"As a global leader in anti-TB medicines, Lupin is committed to enhancing access to bridge unmet needs in countries where it is needed the most. This collaboration with TB Alliance leverages our strength and expertise to contribute to better global health," Lupin Managing Director Nilesh Gupta said in a statement.

TB Alliance President and CEO Mel Spigelman said that partnering with Lupin -- a well-established manufacturer with experience delivering high-quality TB therapies -- will help further enable widespread access to the novel regimen while promoting a competitive market to drive affordability.

Tuberculosis is one of humanity's oldest, deadliest, and most persistent diseases.

Close

The BPaL regimen offers the TB community the first all-oral, six-month treatment for highly resistant forms of drug resistant-TB.

Lupin is the largest supplier of first-line anti-TB drugs in the world, the drugmaker stated.
first published: Sep 6, 2021 01:33 pm

