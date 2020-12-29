MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Upcoming Webinar :Join the Moneycontrol Knowledge Summit on "CANSLIM approach for investing and trading" with Mayuresh Joshi on 30th Dec, 5 PM
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsHealth

Lupin launches Mycophenolate Mofetil tablets in US

The newly launched product is the generic equivalent of CellCept tablets of Roche Palo Alto LLC.

PTI
December 29, 2020 / 03:31 PM IST

Drug firm Lupin on Tuesday announced launch of Mycophenolate Mofetil tablets, used to help prevent the body from rejecting organ transplant, in the US.

The newly launched product is the generic equivalent of CellCept tablets of Roche Palo Alto LLC.

It is indicated for the prophylaxis of organ rejection in recipients of allogeneic kidney, heart or liver transplants, and should be used in combination with other immunosuppressants.

In a regulatory filing, Lupin announced launch of "Mycophenolate Mofetil tablets USP, 500 mg, after Lupin's alliance partner Concord Biotech received an approval... from the United States Food and Drug Administration".

Quoting IQVIA MAT October 2020 data, Lupin said Mycophenolate Mofetil tablets USP had an annual sales of approximately USD 87 million in the US.
PTI
TAGS: #Business #Health #Lupin #United States
first published: Dec 29, 2020 03:31 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | India may approve Oxford vaccine in a few days; travellers require vaccine passports next year

Coronavirus Essential | India may approve Oxford vaccine in a few days; travellers require vaccine passports next year

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.